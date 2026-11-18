The Transportation Safety Board of Canada identifies pre-2003 wheels as a key risk factor following a CN freight train derailment in Emo, highlighting gaps in retirement strategies.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada identified manufacturing flaws in wheels produced before 2003 as a primary safety concern following a significant freight train derailment in northwestern Ontario. A report released on February 4, 2025, detailed how a failed wheel contributed to the incident involving a CN freight train near the community of Emo.

Investigation Reveals Critical Wheel Failure Details

The specific wheel component that failed during the accident was manufactured in 1992, well before stricter industry standards were implemented. On February 4, 2025, the CN freight train was traveling westbound from Fort Frances to Winnipeg when 14 loaded hopper cars carrying fertilizer derailed near Emo. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigation confirmed that the rim of this pre-2003 wheel fractured during transit.

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Historical Context of Pre-2003 Wheel Risks

Transport Canada and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada note that the failure was not an isolated incident. Between 2003 and 2025, the board investigated 14 other derailments caused by broken rims. Eight of those historical incidents involved wheels manufactured before the implementation of the AAR steel cleanliness standard. These older wheels may contain internal material imperfections that make them vulnerable to sudden in-service failure.

Gaps in Retirement and Inspection Strategies

Current data shows the total number of pre-2003 wheels still in active service is unknown. There is currently no proactive retirement strategy for these specific components, leaving a residual risk of derailment. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada emphasized that maintaining these wheels in service without a clear mitigation strategy increases the likelihood of catastrophic wheel-rim failures in the future.

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Transport Canada Issues Non-Compliance Letter

In response to the incident, Transport Canada issued a formal letter to CN on February 28, 2025. The notice cited non-compliance with Sections 4.2 and 4.5 of the Railway Freight Car Inspection and Safety Rules. The regulatory action was triggered by a lack of proper documentation confirming that the freight car inspection took place before the train entered Canada at Fort Frances.

Expert Views on Safety and Financial Impact

Ian Naish, a rail safety consultant and former director of rail investigations for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, stated that analyzing recorded wheel impact loads is essential for removing defective wheels. He noted that while the exact number of problem wheels varies, leveraging technology to identify emerging defects can save millions of dollars and prevent worse pileups. CN spokesperson Ashley Michnowski affirmed that safety remains a core value and the railway is reviewing the findings.