Tsarukyan Questions Backup Role for UFC White House Title Fight Amid Busy Schedule

Arman Tsarukyan, named as backup for UFC's White House lightweight title bout, doubts he'll be needed and prioritizes wrestling commitments, while Merab Dvalishvili rules out a rematch with Umar Nurmagomedov.

At the upcoming UFC event at the White House on June 14, lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has been designated as the official backup fighter for the title bout.

UFC President Dana White confirmed this role, but Tsarukyan himself expressed skepticism about being needed, given that no injuries have been reported and the fight is only two weeks away. Tsarukyan highlighted that his schedule is already packed, including a wrestling match at RAF 10 on June 13-the same day as the UFC weigh-ins.

He stated, "I'm booked until September already… I have wrestling match on June 13, we'll see," while attending a press conference for his RAF 9 wrestling match against Mugzy. He added, "I am a backup, but everything is going good, two weeks left, I think they're gonna fight. So, I'm gonna wait for my chance.

" When questioned about whether he would weigh in as the backup for the UFC White House card before his wrestling match against Tony Ferguson, Tsarukyan was definitive, saying he will only participate in the RAF event. His comments make it clear that he is not planning to serve as the backup for the Topuria versus Gaethje fight at the White House, despite the official announcement from Dana White.

This creates a slight discrepancy between the UFC's public designation and Tsarukyan's personal scheduling commitments. In related UFC news, Merab Dvalishvili has shut down any possibility of a rematch with Umar Nurmagomedov, indicating that the chapter on that potential fight is closed.

Additionally, coverage continues for UFC Macau's 'Song vs. Figueiredo' event, with play-by-play updates, results, and round scoring being provided. The RAF wrestling series, where Tsarukyan is actively competing, is gaining attention as an alternative combat sports platform, further complicating athlete scheduling across different organizations





sherdogdotcom / 🏆 66. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UFC Arman Tsarukyan Backup Fighter White House Event Dana White RAF Wrestling Merab Dvalishvili Umar Nurmagamedov

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bruce Springsteen calls out the White House and announces a protest festivalBruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews, Brittany Howard and Joan Baez will headline a star-studded protest festival set for the Washington, D.C., area a month before the midterm elections.

Read more »

Joe Rogan questions operation of UFC White House card: ‘I don’t like it’One major voice inside of the Ultimate Fighting Championship is not a fan of the upcoming spectacle.

Read more »

UFC Fight Card Set to Take Place at White House on Trump's 80th BirthdayA UFC fight card is set to take place at the White House on June 14, coinciding with Trump's 80th birthday. Thousands are expected to gather to watch the UFC Freedom 250 fight card from a temporary arena currently being built on the South Lawn.

Read more »

Trump Bought Stock In UFC's Parent Company As He Promoted White House FightThe president purchased as much as $50,000 of TKO Group Holdings even as he heavily promotes an Ultimate Fighting Championship event for his birthday.

Read more »