Truro, N.S., to Host 2028 BKT World Women's Curling Championship in March

Truro, Nova Scotia will host the BKT World Women's Curling Championship from March 17 to 26, 2028, at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre. Organizers and local leaders say it is the first world championship curling event held in the town.

The world's top women's curling teams are headed for Truro, N.S. , to compete in 2028. The town will host the BKT World Women's Curling Championship from March 17 to 26 at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre.

The announcement was made in a news release dated November 4, 2026. World Curling described the event as one of its biggest and said it is taking the championship to Truro, Nova Scotia, for the first time. Eeva Röthlisberger, head of competitions for World Curling, said the organization is delighted to bring the event to the town. She said World Curling is aware of Truro's track record of hosting major events.

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Truro Experience Assures Exceptional Championship

Röthlisberger said she is confident that the town's experience will help deliver an exceptional experience for athletes and the wider curling community. According to Curling Canada, some of the international teams competing will already be familiar with the Rath Eastlink Community Centre. The venue has hosted Grand Slam of Curling events twice, in 2015 and 2018. Truro Mayor Cathy Hinton said she is excited and proud to welcome the championship to the Rath Eastlink Centre.

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She said it is the first time a world championship curling event will be held in Truro. Hinton said the town welcomes the 18 teams competing, along with their families and curling enthusiasts from near and far. She said the visitors will have the chance to see everything the community has to offer, and described it as an exciting time for the town. Nova Scotia most recently hosted the world women's championship in 2024, in Sydney, N.S.

Nova Scotia Maintains Top Curling Destination

The province has built a reputation for staging major curling events, and the 2028 event is expected to continue that record. Mandy Mulford, executive director of Nova Scotia Curling, said the province continues to distinguish itself as a top destination for major curling events in the country. She said next year's championship will build on that tradition. Mulford said the organization is eager to welcome teams from around the globe to experience Truro's warmth, hospitality and passion for curling.

Curling Canada says ticket and volunteer information will be released at a later date. Details about how to attend or take part in the event have not yet been announced. For more Nova Scotia news, readers can visit the provincial news page for ongoing coverage.