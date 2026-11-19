U.S. President Donald Trump met with China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin in an unprecedented three-way meeting in Shenzhen, discussing nuclear arms, Ukraine and Iran during the APEC summit.

U.S. President Donald Trump met for more than an hour on Thursday with China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, an unprecedented three-way meeting held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit.

The trilateral meeting could mark a pivot in world history or become a quickly forgotten photo op. Trump has promoted this first-ever trilateral with Xi and Putin, two of America's leading rivals, as a chance to hash out rules for controlling nuclear arms and to start resolving the wars in Ukraine and Iran. We are really making history, Trump said.

Also read Xi, Putin blast Western 'protectionism', sanctions before meeting Trump at APEC

Nuclear Arms Reduction Talks

The United States, Russia and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and also to lessen the risk of those weapons being used. Xi said at the start of the trilateral meeting that the leaders would be having discussions on the theme of promoting world peace.

State broadcaster CCTV said Xi told his counterparts that he thinks nuclear weapons should be prohibited and destroyed, and called for the building of a nuclear-weapon-free world. Putin harkened back to Russia, China and America's shared history as victors in World War II, saying that we hold joint responsibility for maintaining international peace. Putin also said the three countries have numerous shared interests in the settlement of regional conflicts, including obviously the conflict in Ukraine.

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Xi, who Chinese state media said was presiding over the meeting, did not make a reference to Ukraine in his opening remarks but said: History tells us that when major powers live in harmony, the world is at peace. When major powers clash, the world falls into turmoil.

The last nuclear arms pact between Russia and the United States, known as New START, expired in February, and Trump has said he wants a new, improved and modernized deal that includes China. But China has less motivation to accept limits given that its arsenal of more than 600 warheads is far smaller than the more than 5,000 warheads believed to be in each of the U.S. and Russian stockpiles.

Once you have the nuclear weapons, it's very hard not to have them, Trump said. So it's not an easy thing to do, give them up. Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, said Trump's showmanship could at best start a process that would eventually lead to a sustained set of talks for reducing nuclear arsenals. We need more than diplomatic theater and photo opportunities between Xi, Putin and Trump at APEC, Kimball said.

Bilateral Talks On Ukraine And Iran

And one meeting will not likely produce dramatic breakthroughs. Before the three-way meeting began on Thursday afternoon, Trump had a separate one-on-one meeting with Xi, their third substantial meeting this year. The U.S. president praised their friendship and their shared interest in having oil shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, which has become a key site of attacks in the Iran war. Trump suggested he would push Xi to buy more agricultural products from America.

Xi said that relations between the U.S. and China have been generally stable and improved during Trump's presidency. The official Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that Xi discussed Taiwan with Trump and said the two countries needed to improve communication on economic and trade issues. On Taiwan, Xi told Trump the U.S. must do the right thing to avoid major setbacks in their relationship.

Trump also added a separate sit-down with Putin to his Thursday schedule, marking the first time the leaders have held talks since their discussions in Alaska last year that failed to broker a deal to ease Russia's war in Ukraine. Wonderful things can come out of this, or at least start, Trump said after joining Putin for the one-on-one meeting on the sidelines of the APEC Summit, calling Putin my friend.

We've had a great relationship for many years, Trump said after shaking hands with Putin. Their meeting lasted roughly 40 minutes. Trump has frequently boasted of his rapport with Putin, even as relations between the U.S. and Ukraine appear to have cratered recently. Trump rejected new Russia sanctions, while Kyiv was undermined by disruptions in satellite support for its drones during the war.

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The U.S. president added another agenda item to the trilateral meeting. He said at its opening that the trio would talk about ways to protect our nation's sovereignty from rogue globalist organizations such as the International Criminal Court. The U.S. president's ambitions recall an era of great power politics when wealthier countries felt entitled to decide the fate of seemingly lesser nations.

Exclusion Of European Allies

Trump is negotiating with China and Russia without the involvement of Ukraine or countries like Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan and South Korea that also have stakes in the outcome of any talks. The trilateral is unlikely to produce major agreements, analysts say, given deep differences over Ukraine, Iran, nuclear weapons and trade. But it has unnerved smaller countries that fear their interests might be disregarded.

Patricia Kim, foreign policy fellow at the Brookings Institution, said China would not want to be seen as brokering a deal over Ukraine, given the problematic optics of Kyiv and European leaders not taking part. Xi has characterized the Russia-Ukraine war as fundamentally a European problem, making Beijing even less inclined to assume responsibility for resolving it, Kim said.

The leaders have plenty of reasons to appear together but far fewer to agree on substance, given differences over Ukraine, Iran, nuclear weapons, trade and China's military buildup, said Craig Singleton of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. A photograph could serve all three men well, Singleton said, adding that he thought the agenda is much harder to agree on. At the same APEC summit, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also met with Trump.

Other Summit Developments

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig explained the Carney-Trump meeting, while Mulcair described it as unplanned but not unexpected. Goodale commented on the latest with Canada-U.S. trade talks, saying Carney is working hard on both sides of the coin. PM Carney kept it formal while Chrétien was caught taking a nap during the China events. Other developments at the summit included the U.S. and Venezuela signing a deal to reestablish military ties, Hegseth said during a visit to Caracas.

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