President Donald Trump held separate and trilateral meetings with China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin at the APEC Summit in Shenzhen to discuss nuclear arms control and the wars in Ukraine and Iran. Experts expect few breakthroughs from the high-profile diplomacy.

President Donald Trump met Thursday with China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Shenzhen, China. The trilateral session was expected to be the capstone of Trump's Asia trip, which began Tuesday in the Philippines.

Trump has promoted the meetings as a chance to hash out rules for controlling nuclear arms and to start resolving the wars in Ukraine and Iran. Experts have kept expectations low for major breakthroughs. Trump told Fox News in a Thursday interview that the advantage of meeting the two leaders at the same time was that their countries work together. He said, They both like Trump.

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Trump And Xi Discuss Personal Friendship And Oil Shipments

Now, what happens after me? That I can't tell you. Before the trilateral, Trump held a separate one-on-one meeting with Xi lasting roughly an hour, their third substantial encounter this year. Trump praised his personal friendship with Xi and highlighted shared interests in securing oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint amid the Iran war.

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Trump told Xi he would push for increased purchases of American agricultural products to support U.S. farmers. Xi responded that Trump's efforts would be recorded in history and affirmed his commitment to working with the U.S. president. Xi had appealed to Trump's ego Wednesday by greeting Air Force One on the airport tarmac, as the two leaders turned their handshake into a one-armed hug.

Later, Trump met with Putin for approximately 40 minutes, their first direct talks since discussions in Alaska last year failed to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Trump described the relationship as great and called Putin his friend, suggesting that wonderful things could emerge from their dialogue. Putin's foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters that Putin, Trump and Xi would likely touch on the war in Ukraine, though the agenda was not fully set.

Satellite Support Disruptions Highlight Strained Ukraine Relations

The meeting occurred against a backdrop of strained U.S.-Ukraine relations, including disruptions in satellite support for Ukrainian drones and Trump's rejection of new Russia sanctions. Elon Musk, whose SpaceX company provides the Starshield satellite system used by Ukraine, was present at the summit but has maintained a low profile despite his company's technical role in the region. SpaceX has intermittently throttled the military-grade Starshield system used by Ukraine for launching drones and intercepting hits from Russia.

Trump stated his intention to discuss nuclear stockpiles with both leaders, seeking a new, improved, and modernized agreement that would include China. The previous nuclear arms pact between the United States and Russia, known as New START, expired in February, leaving a regulatory void in global strategic stability. Trump told Fox News that it's a very hard thing to do to ask a leader to reduce nuclear stockpiles, acknowledging the difficulty of asking foreign leaders to dismantle their defensive capabilities.

Experts caution that China has less motivation to accept limits given its smaller arsenal of more than 600 warheads compared to the more than 5,000 warheads believed to be in each of the U.S. and Russian stockpiles. Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, criticized the focus on diplomatic theater. He said, We need more than diplomatic theater and photo opportunities between Xi, Putin and Trump at APEC. And one meeting will not likely produce dramatic breakthroughs.

Experts Warn Nuclear Talks Require More Than Showmanship

Kimball noted that Trump's showmanship could at best start a process that would eventually lead to a sustained set of talks for reducing nuclear arsenals. He emphasized the need for sustained, technical talks rather than photo opportunities between the leaders. Kimball argued that while Trump's showmanship might start a process, it is insufficient for achieving lasting reductions in nuclear arsenals. The complexity of the issues requires more than personal rapport to resolve.

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Observers note that the ties between Xi and Putin are stronger and based on common interests, such as economic support for Russia following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. On Wednesday at APEC, Xi greeted Putin by calling him my old friend. The Russian leader responded by declaring Xi to be his dear friend. Xi said, China-Russia relations have remained steadfast through storms while taking a long-term view.

They have brought greater stability and certainty. China has helped economically support Russia after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, providing Putin with a financial lifeline after the U.S. and its allies imposed new sanctions.

Xi And Putin Display Stronger Ties Than Trump Approach

In contrast, Trump's relationships appear more performative, with Xi and Putin exchanging warm greetings that are not always reciprocated by the U.S. president. Trump's approach, which includes pursuing a Nobel Peace Prize while taking military action in other regions, reflects a style of great power politics that often excludes traditional allies like Germany, France, and Japan from direct negotiations. Trump has openly pursued a Nobel Peace Prize even as he took military action against Venezuela and Iran.

He also threatened earlier this year to take Greenland by force from Denmark, a gambit that led to an agreement for the construction of U.S. military bases. The outcomes of these meetings will likely influence global security dynamics in the coming months. Without the involvement of key stakeholders such as Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and South Korea, any agreements reached may lack comprehensive legitimacy or enforcement mechanisms.

Trump's ambition to resolve conflicts independently highlights a shift in U.S. diplomatic strategy that prioritizes direct engagement with rival powers. The immediate next steps will involve follow-up communications and potential technical working groups to address the specifics of nuclear limits and regional de-escalation. The world will watch to see if these diplomatic overtures translate into tangible policy changes or remain symbolic gestures.