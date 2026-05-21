In a bizarre, inane tirade during his high-stakes China visit, President Donald Trump reverted to a familiar destructive track by hyperbolically pointing out the 13 casualties incurred in his 'wars' as a jab at the Iran nuclear deal, while time-traveling to a made-up reality where his nonsensical narrative of Iranian hostilities was accepted without question in Trump's America.

Fearless journalism is more vital than ever in the era of mundane corruption risk and veiled power-brokers, who would rather the public refrain from scrutinizing their actions.

Respectful journalism remains essential, as it ensures a well-informed populous, fostering a democratic society with accountable leaders. U.S. President Donald Trump, in a tirade-like rant during his high-stakes China visit, lambasted Joe Biden and the Iran nuclear deal, one of the landmark nuclear agreements since the end of the Cold War, signed into law by former President Obama in 2015.

In addition, he continued his historical obsession with casualties from supposed wars, where the U.S. has supposedly engaged. Trump delighted in reciting the count of 13 casualties incurred in his 'wars' (meaning the toppling of Maduro in Venezuela and the drone strikes against Iran's missile sites/infrastructure). He juxtaposed this with the hypothetical tragedy of other leaders losing 'tens' of thousands of casualties.

Trump 'laugh[s]' at the idea of ordinary Americans pointing out their 13 human casualties compared to leaders with substantial support infrastructure and reach, who might lose 100,000 casualties. After detailing his supposed losses of 13 casualties in 'major wars,' Trump proceeded to blame Biden for the Iran nuclear deal, claiming that he would have garnered support from as many as ten times the number of losses, that is, 100,000 deaths, to the displeasure of the unforgiving Iran.

Trump, who flew in on Air Force One for his China visit, even took the opportunity to blame former President Obama for the Iran nuclear deal, even though he oversaw the protective diplomatic measure. Join us in supporting our bold efforts, becoming a member today. Bye





HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trump Biden Wars Iran Scathing Commentary Of Iran Nuclear Deal And P Fearless Journalism Support Us In Our Efforts By Becoming A Member Iran Nuclear Deal Maduro

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Republicans divided on Trump’s economy and Iran handling, but still stand behind himThe poll indicates Trump's continued strength within the Republican Party, even as economic frustration grows. Despite the high gas prices, people like Ariel Gutierrez, a 55-year-old Republican in Wisconsin, see it as a temporary issue and believe it's a necessary side effect of the war.

Read more »

Republicans' disapproval of economy handling by Trump rises, but unity remains with Iran standoffA new AP-NORC poll finds that about 6 in 10 Republicans approve of how Trump is handling the economy, down from about 8 in 10 in February. However, they remain largely supportive of the president in the ongoing war with Iran.

Read more »

Republicans divided on Trump’s economy and Iran handling, but still stand behind himThe poll indicates Trump's continued strength within the Republican Party, even as economic frustration grows. Despite the high gas prices, people like Ariel Gutierrez, a 55-year-old Republican in Wisconsin, see it as a temporary issue and believe it's a necessary side effect of the war.

Read more »

Oil Falls as Trump Says US in ‘Final Stages’ of Iran Talks(Bloomberg) -- Oil plummeted after US President Donald Trump said the US is in the “final stages” of negotiations with Iran, raising expections for a near-term restart of flows through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »