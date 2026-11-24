President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, honoring his leadership after the Sept. 11 attacks while Giuliani faces fallout from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

President Donald Trump awarded the nation's highest civilian honor to former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday. The ceremony recognized Giuliani for leading New York through the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

The event was reported on November 24, 2026, at 10:08 a.m. EST. Trump has called Giuliani, a fellow New Yorker, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot. The two men have maintained a close political alliance for years. Giuliani's public life has seen a dramatic rise and fall.

Also read Rudy Giuliani awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

Giuliani Political Rise And Fall

He led New York through the Sept. 11 attacks and mounted a brief campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, becoming one of the most recognizable political figures in the country. He later served as Trump's personal lawyer. In that role, Giuliani became a central figure in efforts to overturn Trump's 2020 presidential election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Courts rejected the fraud claims he advanced.

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Two former Georgia election workers won a US$148-million defamation judgment against him. He was later sanctioned by courts and disbarred over his amplification of false claims about the 2020 election. He was disbarred in New York and Washington for repeatedly making false statements about the election. Trump said last year he would award the medal to Giuliani, shortly after Giuliani was seriously injured in a car crash.

The announcement came as Giuliani was recovering from those injuries. In his second term, Trump has awarded the medal posthumously to Welles Crowther, an equities trader who became known as the man in the red bandanna after rescuing several people in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Trump also posthumously honored Charlie Kirk, the assassinated activist who inspired a generation of young conservatives and pushed the nation's politics to the right.

Trump Recipients In Second Term

Trump has awarded a string of presidential medals going back to his first term. Recipients include golf legend Tiger Woods, ex-football coach Lou Holtz, and conservative economist Arthur Laffer. He also honored New York Yankees Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera and conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, the latter of which came during the 2020 State of the Union. He awarded posthumous medals to Babe Ruth and Elvis Presley.

The Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honor, awarded to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.