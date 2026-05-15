Trump uses derogatory term for Democrats, calls them 'Dumocrats' in interview with CNN

President Trump used a derogatory term for Democrats during an interview with CNN, referring to them as 'Dumocrats'.

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Join HuffPost. during an interview with Trump amid his two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, asked the president if a foundation had been laid with China for future success. Trump hyped up a number of potential deals, including the possibility of China buying U.S. soybeans, before pivoting to domestic politics and attacking the Democrats whoTrump: Dumocrats. They’re dumb. It’s d-u-m.

I got rid of the b. So, you’re only changing one letter. E goes and the U comes.

‘I don’t know if I should…’ Trump said, briefly playing coy, before Hannity jumped in: ‘Oh, I know which one it is. ’ ‘Dumocrats,’ said Trump, using the derogatory term that has actually been in use for a lot longer than he claimed.

Then he explained: ‘Because they’re dumb. They’re dumb. It’s D-U-M. I got rid of the B. So you’re only changing one letter, right? E goes, and the U comes.

It’s a Dumocrat. ’ followed up by fawningly suggesting the president takes up ‘more space in people’s heads than any one person on the face of this Earth, right? You live rent-free.





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