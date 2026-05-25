Trump Urges Arab and Muslim States to Join the Abraham Accords as Part of Iran Deal

President Trump has called on several Arab and Muslim states to join the Abraham Accords as part of an upcoming Iran deal. He proposed that countries involved in the negotiations should simultaneously sign onto the Abraham Accords. Trump expressed concerns that refusal to join would indicate bad intentions. He also included Iran in the offer, believing they could be on board if they make a deal.

President Donald Trump has urged several Arab and Muslim states to join the Abraham Accords as part of an upcoming Iran deal. He suggested that it should be mandatory for countries involved in the Iran negotiations to endorse the Abraham Accords , a series of U.S.-brokered agreements designed to normalize trade and diplomatic relations between Israel and Arab states.

Trump wrote that refusal to join the accord would be seen as a sign of bad intention. He also extended the offer to Iran, if they make a deal





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