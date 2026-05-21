Trump too busy with Iran to attend his sons wedding: Unbelievably missing important family event

Man who has been golfing every weekend during his presidency is suddenly too busy to make it to his sons wedding this weekend. Incredible. Donald Trump Jr. had not commented on his Dads inability to commit to attending his wedding as of Thursday evening.

Trumps waffling over whether hell attend his sons wedding inspired a tizzy on social media among people who couldn believe hed miss an important family event. Imagine hearing your dad tell the entire country hes not sure your wedding fits into his schedule. The guy found time for 300 golf outings, but attending his sons wedding requires careful consideration. He added that if he does attend, "I get killed.

If I don attend, I get killed. By the fake news, of course.

", referring to the political opposition. He added that an important family event such as his sons wedding is not a priority in terms of his schedule compared to other important things such as playing golf





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