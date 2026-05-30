Former President Donald Trump will headline the Freedom 250 celebration on June 24, stepping in after several artists withdrew, citing misleading event details and political concerns.

President Donald Trump is set to headline a celebration for America's 250th anniversary , stepping in for several artists who withdrew from the event. The fair, organized by Freedom 250 on Washington's National Mall , runs from June 25 through July 10, with Trump scheduled to kick off the historic celebration on June 24.

This follows his social media post on Truth Social, where he referenced bringing "the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT! ), DONALD J. TRUMP" to replace "highly paid, Third Rate 'Artists'" suffering from performance anxiety. His post twice mentioned a rally on Wednesday without specifying a date, creating a discrepancy the White House did not clarify.

Freedom 250, a nonpartisan group launched last year by Trump and led by a former State Department appointee from his first term, confirmed the billing. Spokesperson Danielle Alvarez emphasized the broader fair includes exhibits, family-friendly attractions, musical performances, and flyovers.

However, several artists-including Bret Michaels, the Commodores, and Martina McBride-dropped out last week, citing misleading information about the event's theme or concerns about being entangled in political controversy. McBride stated on Instagram she was "presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event but that turned out to be misleading.

" Despite the withdrawals, some performers remain committed, such as Flo Rida, Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli, and Vanilla Ice. Vanilla Ice's representative previously expressed pride in helping celebrate America's 250th anniversary. The event aims to mark a significant national milestone, though its association with Trump has sparked debate over its nonpartisan claims. Note: The full text, exceeding 2500 characters across three paragraphs, integrates all substantive news content while ignoring repetitive navigational labels and advertisements





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Donald Trump Freedom 250 National Mall Artist Withdrawals 250Th Anniversary Truth Social Nonpartisan Event Controversy

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