Trump to Meet Middle‑East Leaders at G7 as US‑Iran Hormuz Deal Nears Completion

President Trump travels to the G7 summit in France for bilateral talks with France, Qatar, the UAE, Egypt and India, while a pending US‑Iran agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz looms. The summit will also address trade, AI, critical minerals and the Ukraine conflict, highlighting growing US‑Europe tensions over security and economic policy.

President Donald Trump is set to travel to France next week for the Group of Seven summit, where he will hold a series of bilateral talks with leaders from France, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and India.

Although India and the Gulf states are not members of the G7, the United States sees the meetings as an opportunity to reinforce strategic ties in the Middle East amid a volatile geopolitical landscape. The core of the agenda will be the tentative deal that the United States and Iran are negotiating to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway that handles a sizable share of the world's oil and gas shipments.

According to senior officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, the agreement could be signed as early as Sunday, on the sidelines of the three‑day gathering in Évian‑les‑Bains. Washington believes that once the Hormuz deal is in place, other G7 members will be able to take concrete steps to stabilise energy markets, support supply‑chain resilience and advance joint projects in artificial intelligence and clean‑energy technologies.

The summit, scheduled for June 15‑17, arrives at a moment when the war‑related energy shock reverberates across global markets. Iran's closure of the strait earlier this year sent petroleum prices soaring, strained financial markets and sparked fears of a broader slowdown in economic growth. President Trump has repeatedly criticised European partners for what he calls an insufficient response to the crisis, even threatening to reconsider the United States' participation in NATO.

In private briefings, officials indicated that the administration welcomes a shift of some defence responsibilities to European allies, hoping that the United States can focus more on trade, regulatory reforms and the construction of a new tariff framework after a recent court ruling limited its ability to enforce existing measures. Beyond the Hormuz negotiations, the G7 agenda is expected to tackle a wide array of issues, from trade policies with China to the sourcing of critical minerals and the continuing war in Ukraine.

European leaders plan to use the summit to press President Trump into supporting a fresh round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, with the United Kingdom, France and Germany urging an immediate cease‑fire as a starting point for negotiations and demanding robust security guarantees for Kyiv. While the president has not scheduled a formal meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a Ukrainian delegation will participate in a working session with the G7 leaders.

The summit will close with a dinner at Versailles hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, coinciding with the 250th anniversary of American independence. The event underscores the delicate balance the United States must strike between pursuing its own economic agenda, managing strained trans‑Atlantic alliances and navigating the broader security challenges that dominate the international stage





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G7 Summit US‑Iran Hormuz Talks Middle East Diplomacy Energy Security Ukraine Peace Negotiations

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