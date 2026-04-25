Trump to Host Meme Coin Contest Winners Amidst Crypto Scrutiny and Token Value Decline

President Trump is set to host winners of his $TRUMP meme coin contest at Mar-a-Lago, despite the token's significant value drop and increasing scrutiny of the Trump family's crypto ventures. The event highlights the intersection of presidential stature and personal crypto investments, raising ethical concerns.

U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to welcome the winners of his second annual meme coin contest to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, this Saturday.

The event centers around the $TRUMP cryptocurrency, offering its top purchasers an exclusive audience with the President, despite the token experiencing a dramatic 96% decline in value since its peak last year. This gathering of the 297 largest $TRUMP token holders, who registered for the contest, is being promoted by Trump as the world’s most exclusive crypto and business conference, with the President slated to deliver the keynote address.

A select group of the top 29 participants will also enjoy a special VIP reception, complete with a champagne toast alongside the President. This event represents the latest instance of Trump intertwining his presidential role with his family’s expanding and speculative crypto ventures, a combination that ethics experts deem unprecedented in modern political history. This is particularly concerning given the substantial increase in Trump’s personal crypto wealth as he simultaneously influences U.S. crypto policy.

While many individual investors who initially purchased the token have seen their investments significantly diminish, the Trump family and associated entities have continued to benefit from the broader crypto market. A recent investigation by Reuters revealed that the Trump family has amassed over $1 billion from crypto asset sales, including at least $336 million specifically from meme-coin sales during the first half of 2025, with potentially billions more in unrealized gains.

The White House maintains that there are no conflicts of interest, stating through spokesperson Anna Kelly that President Trump’s assets are managed by a trust overseen by his children and that all actions are taken in the best interest of the American public. However, this explanation has done little to quell concerns raised by ethics watchdogs.

The previous year’s meme coin contest, held at a Trump golf club, sparked similar ethical debates, as did a February conference at Mar-a-Lago hosted by Trump’s sons, Eric and Don Jr., for World Liberty Financial – the Trump family’s most profitable crypto undertaking. This conference attracted prominent figures from Washington, D.C. , and Wall Street.

The current contest rankings were determined not solely by $TRUMP holdings but also by purchases of Trump-branded merchandise, including sneakers, watches, and fragrances, made between March 12th and April 14th. Winners are slated to receive a collection of Trump-branded items, such as a commemorative poster, trading cards, a “Fight Fight Fight Red Beauty” watch, and a signature fragrance.

The $TRUMP token is currently trading near its all-time low, closing at $2.81 when the contest concluded earlier this month, a significant drop from its peak of $75 in January 2025. The 297 qualifying winners collectively hold approximately $29 million worth of $TRUMP, a substantial decrease from the $148 million held by the winners of the inaugural contest in May 2025.

Crypto analytics firm Nansen notes a stark contrast between the two contests, observing that while the 2025 launch saw sustained demand and price increases, the 2026 contest generated only a temporary surge in activity without the same level of conviction. The top $TRUMP wallet, identified through blockchain data, is linked to crypto billionaire Justin Sun, who secured first place in the contest for the second year running.

Sun, a major investor in World Liberty, recently filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging that his holdings were frozen, adding to growing investor frustration regarding the venture’s lack of transparency and responsiveness. World Liberty’s co-founder and CEO, Zach Witkoff, dismissed the lawsuit as meritless and accused Sun of misconduct





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Trump hosts crypto contest winners at Mar-a-Lago as his coin languishesU.S. President Donald Trump is set to host winners of his second annual meme coin contest, offering top buyers of his $TRUMP cryptocurrency an audience with him even as the token’s value has plunged 96 per cent from its peak last year.

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