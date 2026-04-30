Trump Threatens to Reduce U.S. Military Presence in Germany Amid Iran War Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to reduce U.S. military presence in Germany, escalating tensions with Chancellor Friedrich Merz over the U.S.-Israel war against Iran. The threat comes after Merz criticized the U.S. strategy and expressed concerns about the economic impact of the conflict. Trump's frustration with Merz has been evident, with the president publicly questioning the chancellor's stance on Iran's nuclear ambitions.

U.S. President Donald Trump met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office at the White House on March 3, 2026, in Washington. The meeting took place amid escalating tensions between the two leaders over the U.S.-Israel war against Iran.

Trump, known for his blunt rhetoric, issued a new threat against NATO ally Germany, suggesting a potential reduction in U.S. military presence in the country. This move comes as Trump continues to clash with Merz over Germany's stance on the ongoing conflict. During a social media post, Trump stated that the United States is studying and reviewing the possible reduction of troops in Germany, with a determination to be made over the next short period of time.

This threat follows Merz's recent criticism of the U.S. strategy in the war, where he claimed that the U.S. was being humiliated by the Iranian leadership. Merz also expressed doubts about the war's initiation, stating that he had reservations from the very beginning. The relationship between Trump and Merz has been strained, despite Merz's assertion that their personal relationship remains as good as ever.

During his first term, Trump had previously attempted to reduce U.S. troops in Germany, citing the country's insufficient defense spending. In June 2020, Trump announced plans to withdraw about 9,500 of the roughly 34,500 U.S. troops stationed in Germany, but the process was halted by Democratic President Joe Biden in 2021.

The U.S. maintains several key military facilities in Germany, including the headquarters for U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command, Ramstein Air Base, and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, the largest American hospital outside the United States. Merz met with Trump at the White House in March, just days after the U.S. and Israel began their bombardment of Iran. During the meeting, Merz expressed Germany's eagerness to collaborate with the U.S. on a strategy for a post-war Iran.

He also voiced concerns about the potential economic damage an extended conflict could inflict on the global economy. Merz's concerns, shared by many European leaders, have intensified as the U.S. and Iran have yet to reach an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway responsible for about 20% of the world's global oil supply prior to the war. The strait has been effectively closed since the conflict began on February 28.

We are suffering considerably in Germany and in Europe from the consequences of, for example, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Merz said on Wednesday, hours before Trump posted his threat on social media. And in that regard, I urge that this conflict be resolved. Trump, for his part, has not contained his frustration with Merz. On Tuesday, he wrote: The Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, thinks it's OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon.

He doesn't know what he's talking about! Trump added that it was no surprise that Germany is doing so poorly, both economically and in other respects





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