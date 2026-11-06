Trump signs proclamation to prevent future changes to Oval Office and Cabinet Room

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation Thursday declaring the Oval Office and Cabinet Room changes he made a national monument, two days after midterm voters angry over his economic policies gave Congress to Democrats.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, that he said will prevent future changes to the Oval Office and Cabinet Room as he has redesigned them.

The signing took place in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. We are making it a national monument and it will not be allowed to be touched by anybody, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. A photograph of the event shows Trump speaking before signing the proclamation. The proclamation signing came two days after voters, dissatisfied with his economic policies, threw dozens of Republicans out of office.

Also read Trump's first presidential action after midterms: declaring his Oval Office a national monument

Trump Midterm Election Design Changes

That midterm election delivered control of Congress to Democrats. It was also the third day this week in which the president, a real estate mogul, delivered remarks fixated on his pet projects in Washington, D.C. Those projects include an opulent ballroom and the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Since returning to the White House, Trump has overseen numerous design changes to various rooms.

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In the Oval Office, he has filled the wall space with portraits, a copy of the Declaration of Independence and numerous golden accents. Trump has also overseen changes to the Cabinet Room, which along with the Oval Office would be covered by the new proclamation. He said the designation is meant to lock in his redesigns against future alterations. The president has spent much of the week drawing attention to his Washington building and renovation projects.

His remarks Thursday focused on the newly declared monument status for the two rooms. Darlene Superville of The Associated Press reported on the signing. The event was held Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. The article was published Nov. 6, 2026 at 8:08 a.m. EST.

Trump Midterm Results Proclamation

Trump is an outgoing president, according to the source text. The proclamation marks the latest in a series of design and construction efforts he has highlighted since returning to the White House. The midterm results handed Congress to Democrats, a rebuke tied to voter dissatisfaction with the president economic policies. The proclamation signing came two days after that election outcome.