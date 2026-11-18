President Trump arrived in Shenzhen for an APEC summit and a trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, while back home technical outages hit Apple, the NSA and US banks. Canada and China separately announced tariff relief, and Trump met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

SHENZHEN, China - U.S. President Donald Trump landed in China on Wednesday seeking to reinforce the U.S. status as the world's leading technology power. But a series of technical outages back home has left the administration scrambling to calm the American public.

Technical Outages Hit Major US Institutions

The outages hit Apple, the National Security Agency, U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase and the Federal Aviation Administration. They raised fears that artificial intelligence can disrupt daily life and that new cyber vulnerabilities require constant software patching. As he began his trip to Asia, Trump was initially nonchalant.

Also read Carney meets Trump at APEC as Canada and China agree to tariff relief worth $400 million

"It's fine," he said Tuesday from Manila, suggesting it was a consequence of being a nation that is big and powerful. By the start of the second day of the trip, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stepped in to reassure Americans. He told reporters there was zero evidence the outages are connected or tied to rival nations, cyber hackers or criminals.

"Sometimes when you are going in to fix your system because you've identified a vulnerability, it creates a short-term disruption," said Rubio, who is also Trump's national security adviser. In a separate development, Canada and China announced tariff relief as leaders moved to restore trade relations. Trade with China requires what was described as a very careful balancing act to mitigate political risk. The tariff relief was welcomed as a boon for pork and seafood producers.

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The announcement came as world markets were mixed and AI stocks recovered after Wall Street losses. Trump met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Shenzhen. Carney said Beijing ties are not the top concern for Trump ahead of their meeting. The White House said Trump would also meet Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum before the official APEC greeting ceremony.

Trump has previously voiced disapproval of the U.S. trade pact with Canada and Mexico negotiated during his first term. He said after meeting Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that the two nations had reached a trade deal on Wednesday, though he had also said last year that an agreement had been reached.

Trump and Xi Meet in Shenzhen

Xi Jinping paid Trump a special honour by greeting him on the tarmac after Air Force One arrived in Shenzhen, reciprocating a gesture made by Trump during Xi's state visit to Washington in September. The two leaders greeted each other at the foot of the airplane stairs in a handshake that became a hug as dancers waved flowers and flags. When Putin arrived earlier Wednesday, Xi did not greet him at the airport despite their longstanding friendship.

Trump has signalled he wants an improvised approach during his time in Shenzhen, the skyscraper-filled tech hub hosting world leaders for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. It is a bet that his unscripted brand of diplomacy based on personal relationships can create a legacy to reshape world affairs during his final two years in the White House.

Trilateral Talks on Nuclear Weapons

On Thursday, at a first-ever trilateral, Trump said he plans to talk with Xi and Putin about limiting nuclear weapons and ending the war in Ukraine, which began in 2022 with Russia's invasion. Analysts are not expecting substantive breakthroughs despite the unprecedented nature of the meeting. Before the trip, Trump's aides had told reporters that the war in Ukraine would not be on the agenda.

But Trump said Tuesday that the deaths of tens of thousands of Russian troops every month had created an opening to resolve the conflict.

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"I think it's very close to getting it done," Trump said. "We're going to have a good meeting on that. " Trump also teased the possibility of a private meeting with Putin and a separate sit-down with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but neither option had been added to his official schedule. Before landing in Shenzhen, Trump had lunch in Manila with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacañang Presidential Palace.

Marcos noted he had sent fried chicken from the Philippine chain Jollibee to the U.S. delegation for a late-night snack Tuesday and complimented Trump for working very hard. Trump praised the U.S. bond with the Philippines and the interior decoration of the presidential palace.

"Our people share common history, common values, common interests, common architectural tastes," Trump said. "I love what you've done here. " Trump also had a short reunion with Imelda Marcos, the former first lady and mother of the current Philippine president. Famed for her lavish shoe collection, Imelda Marcos knew Trump decades ago through the New York City party scene.

US Tariffs and Trade with China

During the 1986 People Power uprising, her husband, Ferdinand Marcos, was ousted as the Philippines' strongman leader. Trump called her always the most beautiful, and the 97-year-old matriarch appeared to hand him a gift, according to a video posted by the White House. The prospect of Trump meeting with two of America's largest geopolitical rivals has been a source of unease as the U.S. president has been less welcoming of historic allies such as Canada and NATO partners in Europe.

His tariffs intended to curb China's trade surplus have done little to stop the progress of the world's dominant manufacturer, which for the second straight year will have exported $1 trillion more in goods than what it imported. Even without the digital outages in the U.S., questions about how to handle AI loom over the summit. The technology is viewed as key to unlocking faster economic growth, but its rapid development has meant it poses national security risks.

The outages put the administration on the defensive at a moment when the president wants to project strength and certainty ahead of the potentially complicated trilateral meeting. The White House has not yet announced whether the private meetings Trump teased with Putin and Kim Jong Un will take place. For now, the official schedule includes the APEC greeting ceremony and the trilateral meeting with Xi and Putin.