Trump says US will stop $4 billion in funding to Israel by end of 2026

President Donald Trump said he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to end $4 billion in annual US funding to Israel by the end of 2026, saying Israel no longer needs the money. The remarks raise questions about the future of US military aid to Israel.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States will stop providing $4 billion in funding to Israel by the end of 2026 under a deal he made with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking to Fox News' Fox and Friends, Trump said Israel no longer needed the funding and that some Democrats and left-wing politicians were using US financial support to Israel as a talking point to criticize Republicans.

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"Now, as far as paying Israel, Bibi Netanyahu and I have made a deal that we give Israel $4 billion a year, and we made a deal months ago that we're stopping," Trump said. "We've already agreed that by the end of this year we won't be paying Israel. Now we'll help Israel if they need it.

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Netanyahu Office No Immediate Comment

" There was no immediate comment from Netanyahu's office on Trump's remarks. It was not immediately clear which exact funding Trump meant. A memorandum of understanding that provides $3.8 billion in annual US military aid to Israel is approaching its expiration date in 2028, and conversations have been under way on how Washington's assistance to Israel would evolve beyond that date.

"They can buy whatever they want. They can buy whatever they want. So can Europe. We make the greatest weapons in the world," Trump added on Tuesday.

Netanyahu said in a May interview with CBS that he hoped to wean Israel off US military support within a decade. In a June letter to a US congressman, he wrote that the time had come for Israel "to move from aid recipient to partner.

Poll Shows Declining US Support Israel

" US public support for Israel has fallen since the Gaza war began in 2023, particularly among Democrats. A June Quinnipiac University poll found 48 percent of voters and 66 percent of Democrats believe the United States is too supportive of Israel, up from 16 percent and 20 percent when the question was first asked in 2017.

Support for Israel among Democratic voters has plummeted, candidates critical of Israel are winning Democratic primaries, and even moderate lawmakers are increasingly willing to challenge decades of US support for Israel.

"The left uses the $4 billion payment that everybody knows about, well it's no secret, as a signal of unfairness, and we can't allow that to happen," Trump said. "We were giving them 4 billion, we are, but it gets cut off at the end of the year. Why? Because they don't need it.

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" The announcement comes as the US-Israel relationship faces growing scrutiny. The current memorandum of understanding, signed in 2016, provides $3.8 billion in annual military aid through 2028. Trump's statement suggests a possible earlier end to the funding. Trump's comments were made during a wide-ranging interview on Fox and Friends.

Trump Remarks Link Funding Political Criticism

He did not specify whether the $4 billion figure referred to the annual military aid package or other assistance. Netanyahu has previously signaled that Israel aims to reduce its reliance on US military aid. In his CBS interview, he said he hoped to achieve that within a decade. His June letter to a congressman said Israel was ready to become a partner rather than an aid recipient.

The political context in the US has shifted since the Gaza war began. Polling shows declining support for Israel, especially among Democrats. The Quinnipiac poll found that two-thirds of Democrats now believe the US is too supportive of Israel. Trump linked the funding decision to political criticism from the left.

He said the $4 billion payment was being used as a signal of unfairness and that his administration would not allow that. The White House has not provided further details on the agreement or how it would affect the existing memorandum of understanding. Netanyahu's office has not commented. Trump also said the US would still help Israel if needed.

"Now we'll help Israel if they need it," he said. He added that Israel and Europe can buy whatever weapons they want from the US, which he said makes the greatest weapons in the world. The story was reported by Humeyra Pamuk, Doina Chiacu, and Susan Heavey, and edited by Michelle Nichols. The Associated Press contributed to this report.