Trump Says He Would Not Mind Jensen Huang Returning as Nvidia CEO

President Donald Trump said he would not mind seeing Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO, commenting on Huang's possible comeback and denying national security risks.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he would not mind seeing Jensen Huang reinstated as the chief executive officer of Nvidia and many people would like to see him return.

Trump made the comments to reporters as he left the White House on a trip to Asia. He said he thought Huang had learned a big lesson. I think he learned a big lesson. I guess maybe one lesson is more important than another, but I would certainly not mind seeing that, Trump said.

Also read Jensen Huang Weighs Return to Nvidia Leadership Amid Scandal

Trump Comments On Jensen Huang Return

He could return. There is a big group of people that would like him to return, Trump said without elaborating. Huang is considering a comeback as Nvidia CEO and has discussed with confidants the possibility of returning, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. The U.S. president also said he did not believe his relationship with Huang put national security at risk.

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It was not put at risk, and our country is now stronger than ever before, and you know China plays games with us, and we play games with China, Trump said. Trump said he may discuss the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his trip. Trump reiterated that he did not know whether Alice Huang was a Chinese spy and would investigate.

Usually, what happens with that is that any woman coming to the country that is a beautiful woman that comes from China, they say she is a spy. I do not know that she was a spy at all, he said. Trump also commented on the possibility that one of the women former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is accused of having an affair with is a Chinese spy. The remarks come amid broader news developments.

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