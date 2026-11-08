Trump says Dana White press secretary offer was a joke after midterm losses

President Donald Trump said Sunday he was kidding about offering UFC president Dana White the White House press secretary job. The remark capped a week of staff upheaval after Democrats won control of Congress in midterm elections.

President Donald Trump said Sunday he was only kidding when he announced on social media that he had offered UFC boss Dana White the job of White House press secretary.

Speaking to reporters in Florida before departing for the White House, Trump called the episode just a little fun. I was kidding, but I think Dana likes the idea, and he is a very capable guy, Trump said. White is set to visit him at the White House on Monday. The comments followed a turbulent week in which Trump shook up his administration after his party suffered deep losses in Tuesday's midterm elections.

Also read Trump Offers UFC's Dana White White House Press Secretary Position

GOP Loses Congress Control After Midterms

Democrats won historic victories, including in areas Republicans had held for decades, and the GOP lost control of both chambers of Congress. The midterm results have reshaped the political landscape in Washington. Democratic candidates notched wins in traditionally Republican strongholds, and the losses cost the GOP control of both the House and the Senate. On Friday, Trump named longtime aide Stephen Miller as his new chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles.

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Miller is the architect of the administration's hardline immigration policies. Trump's decision to install Miller as chief of staff signals a continued focus on the administration's hardline immigration agenda. Miller has been a central figure in shaping those policies. On Saturday, Trump posted that he had offered the press secretary job to White, his close friend and the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The post drew widespread attention before Trump clarified Sunday that he had not been serious. Trump does not currently have a press secretary after briefly giving the job to Katie Zacharia, who faltered behind the lectern and in interviews and left the post after five days. The press secretary position remains vacant after Zacharia's brief tenure. She left after five days, during which she struggled in public appearances and interviews.

The president's remarks came as he spoke with reporters before boarding Air Force One at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The Associated Press photo was taken by Jacquelyn Martin. The staffing changes come as Democrats prepare an investigative blitz against the administration. Trump and the U.S. Justice Department have signaled they will stand defiant as the new Congress takes shape.

White Visit Keeps Focus on White House

White's expected visit to the White House on Monday will keep attention on the president's inner circle. Trump described White as a very capable guy even as he downplayed the job offer. In other news, Canada lost 4,700 jobs in October as the unemployment rate climbed to 6.7 percent. Protesters broke into a Microsoft data center site in Amsterdam as Europe's backlash spreads.

A promising drug for an inherited heart risk flopped, stunning doctors. Caregiver advocates called a proposed change to a tax credit a great step up. The movie Godzilla Minus Zero stomped to a record-setting US$31.6 million debut, clobbering The Cat in the Hat. McLaren's Lando Norris won Formula 1's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, and Mercedes clinched the constructors' title.

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A driver and an infant were killed in a Highway 69 tractor-trailer crash, Ontario Provincial Police said. An officer was hurt in a dangerous driving crash. Rare November warmth offered Ontario farmers a welcome break, and a Chatham-Kent business received Excellence in Agriculture awards. The Halcon convention brought thousands to Halifax, where attendees said it has been really fun.

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