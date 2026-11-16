Trump Suggests Possible Meeting With Kim Jong Un in China During Asia Trip

President Trump indicated he may meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China this week, alongside planned talks with Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Monday that he might hold a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un while in China this week.

This potential diplomatic engagement could significantly alter the trajectory of his upcoming travels through East Asia if it comes to pass. The president, who engaged in several high-profile meetings with Kim during his previous term from 2017 to 2021, has previously expressed interest in another summit during his current administration. One of those past encounters took place at the Korean Demilitarized Zone, marking a historic moment in international diplomacy.

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U.S. Officials Dismiss Immediate Kim Meeting Plans

Despite this expressed interest, senior U.S. officials have stated that there are no immediate concrete plans for such a meeting. Analysts note that Trump has a history of previewing meetings with Kim that ultimately did not occur, including during a previous trip to Asia last year. North Korea has not yet offered a formal comment. Its mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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However, the North Korean government has publicly indicated that it has no intention of meeting with the U.S. president at this current time. While departing the White House en route to the Philippines and China, Trump told reporters that any such meeting would take place in China. He noted that the North Korean leader's presence would ultimately depend on the approval of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Xi was here a month ago, and we're also going to meet with President Putin, and we may meet with Kim Jong Un also," Trump said. "So that'll be good. We have a chance to accomplish a lot.

Trump Confirms Putin and Xi Summits in Asia

" Trump has confirmed that he intends to meet with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during this trip. These discussions are expected to cover a range of pressing global issues. Among the possible topics of conversation are Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, counterproliferation efforts, and the war in Iran. These subjects represent critical areas of international concern and potential negotiation.

However, U.S. officials and outside analysts have played down the likelihood of any meaningful agreement emerging from a trilateral sit-down. The prospect of resolving major conflicts through such a meeting is viewed with skepticism by experts. The announcement adds a layer of complexity to an already packed diplomatic itinerary. The outcome of these potential meetings will be closely watched by the international community.

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Reporting for this story was conducted by Steve Holland and Gram Slattery. Additional reporting was provided by Trevor Hunnicutt and David Brunnstrom. Editing was handled by David Ljunggren and Nia Williams.