Trump says deportation policy was too tough in CBS interview after Republican midterm losses

President Donald Trump told CBS 60 Minutes his mass deportation policy was too tough, while appointing hardline architect Stephen Miller as chief of staff after Republican midterm election losses.

U.S. President Donald Trump said his mass deportation of undocumented immigrants was too tough in an interview with CBS that aired Sunday. The comment came after the Republican Party suffered heavy losses in midterm elections on Tuesday.

Trump also appointed the architect of that hardline policy, Stephen Miller, as his chief of staff on Friday. Asked about his deportation policy, Trump told CBS 60 Minutes that he thought it was too tough. The excerpt was published by CBS on X ahead of a broadcast of the interview on network TV later Sunday. It was recorded after the Republican Party's heavy loss in midterm elections on Tuesday.

Also read Republican Midterm Losses Raise Questions on Trump Era

Trump Appoints Stephen Miller As Chief Of Staff

While Trump has won some domestic support for securing the U.S. southern border, his administration's aggressive push to deport millions of undocumented migrants has drawn widespread criticism. However, Trump on Friday appointed the architect of that hardline policy, Stephen Miller, as his chief of staff on Friday, signalling a bare-knuckle fightback after the Republican election loss.

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Miller has been synonymous with scenes of masked immigration agents committing violence after he backed federal agents who shot and killed two Americans early this year. The appointment came after the Republican Party's heavy loss in midterm elections on Tuesday. U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters after arriving on Air Force One, at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla. , Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

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