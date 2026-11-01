Trump says US and Canada very close to trade deal after call with Carney

President Donald Trump says the US and Canada are very close to a trade deal after a Saturday call with Prime Minister Mark Carney, who described the talks as constructive.

President Donald Trump said Sunday that the United States and Canada are very close to having a trade deal, following a Saturday phone call with Prime Minister Mark Carney that both sides described as constructive.

In an X post on Sunday, Carney said he had a good conversation with Trump on trade relations. The Prime Minister's Office told CTV News the call happened on Saturday. Carney said the talk builds on recent constructive discussions on a prospective Canada-US trade deal. He described the deal as one that would create jobs for our workers, boost affordability for families, and fully respect Canada's languages, culture, and sovereignty.

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He added that Canadian and US representatives will be working in the coming weeks to deliver that outcome. Trump told reporters Sunday afternoon that they had a concept of a very good deal with Canada. We have been losing money for many years with Canada, many many years, 70-75 years. So, we are now very close to having a deal, he said.

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I spoke with the prime minister the other day. I spoke to him again yesterday, and we have the concept of a deal that is going to be great for our farmers, great for our country, and it will be fine for Canada too, Trump said. A statement from the White House said the Trump administration welcomes continued engagement with Canada as they work towards finalizing details of a deal that will deliver meaningful results for the American people.

Carney And Trump Discuss Trade Deal Progress

Meanwhile, the minister in charge of Canada-US trade, Dominic LeBlanc's office told CTV News Sunday that he is not in Washington at the moment, and has nothing more to share about whether he plans to travel in the coming days. At a press conference the same day, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre encouraged Carney to get a great deal. He said everyday Canadians cannot afford to wait for a trade deal with the US.

The prime minister promised in the last election he would get an even better deal than we had before. He has broken that promise so far, he said. It is time for Mr. Carney to put the big talk in the past and deliver real results. The prime minister told reporters on Monday that the Trump administration has been coming closer to Canada's position on the trade talks.

White House Amenable To Canada Deal

That followed CTV News reporting that the White House has become more amenable due to vulnerabilities ahead of the midterm elections. Last week, multiple sources told CTV News that the Americans seem to show more interest in inking a deal than they have in all the weeks prior. Carney on Monday added that he cannot guarantee Trump will respect anything they sign.

I do not know that, he said, when specifically asked how he knows the US president will sign in pen. He reiterated interest in an agreement that benefits all Canadians, with very clear bottom lines, red lines. Which means that we were not willing to sign what was offered in August, he said. Tuesday's midterm election brings high stakes for both parties.

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A Democrat wave could see a Congressional check to Trump's unprecedented use of executive powers during the remainder of his tenure. Polling shows Democrats are favoured to take the House, where a net gain of three seats would give them a majority. The future of the Senate is less clear, where some polling shows a Democrat net gain of four seats is within reach.

Trump Tariffs And Annexation Threats

While Trump's first term rattled the bilateral relationship between Canada and the US, his second term blew it up. Canada was an early target of Trump's tariffs and Canadians were shocked and appalled by the president's repeated threats of annexation. Tensions escalated further in August when trade talks collapsed. Trump slapped an array of Canadian goods with 50 per cent tariffs, banned imports of other Canadian products and signed an executive order to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America.

The trade war is deeply unpopular in states like Michigan and Maine, where tight Senate races ultimately could decide which party gains congressional control. But even if Democrats emerge triumphant next week, or win the White House in 2028, it is not clear that Trump's tariff wall would suddenly drop. Carney said last week that Canada was not yet in a position to reach a trade deal with Trump's administration.

On his way into the weekly Liberal national caucus meeting on Parliament Hill, Carney said on Wednesday that Ottawa was prepared to make a deal only when it suits Canadians' interests. Political analyst Tom Mulcair discusses new developments coming from the Prime Minister regarding cross-border trade and the upcoming federal budget. With files from Spencer Van Dyk and the Canadian Press.