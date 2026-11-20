President Donald Trump said Canada is feeling emboldened but his administration is working on a fair trade deal, speaking at a White House news conference after Republican midterm losses.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Canada is feeling emboldened but his administration is working on a trade deal that is fair, speaking at a wide-ranging news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026.

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio listened as the president spoke. Trump said he spoke with Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific economic summit in Shenzhen, China, and described the Canadian leader as very nice. He then turned to his repeated claims about Canada ripping off the United States and being frustrating to deal with on the trade file.

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Trade War Escalation And Midterm Election Repercussions

It was not clear exactly what the president was referring to, whether the historically close Canada-U.S. relationship or the midterm elections. American voters issued a clear rebuke of Trump's trade policy and sweeping tariff campaign in those elections. Trump's trade war with Canada rapidly escalated after negotiations broke down in August. The president hit an array of Canadian goods with 50 per cent tariffs and banned imports of others.

Trump also signed an executive order to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America, and spent days posting images on social media disparaging Canada. The Trump administration's tone on Canada softened somewhat after the Republican wipeout in the midterm elections. On Nov. 12, United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said we want to have a deal that makes sense for them and for us.

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Part of it means protecting our supply chains and getting them here, but also making accommodation when possible, Greer said. Trump said Friday that when Canada's trade deficit with the United States is down to zero, he will be ready to talk. That trade deficit is driven by U.S. consumption of oil and energy products, which Trump also has said he wants to increase.

Keystone Pipeline Claims And Trade Deficit Demands

The president repeated Friday the claim that Carney wants to build a Keystone pipeline for us, likely a reference to the Prairie Connector pipeline that would reuse Keystone XL infrastructure. Carney on Wednesday said a very good trade arrangement with the United States is possible but Canada will not just sit around and wait. The prime minister's comments came as the two countries remain without a deal following the August breakdown.

Trump also said at the news conference that he is not allowing data centres outside the United States. The remark was one of several domestic and international topics he addressed during the lengthy appearance. The news conference came as the fallout from the midterm elections continued to reshape the political landscape in Washington. Trump's tariff campaign had been a central issue for voters, and the Republican losses have prompted a reassessment of the administration's approach to key trading partners.

Canada has been one of the most affected countries by Trump's tariffs, with the 50 per cent duties hitting a broad range of goods. The ban on certain imports added further strain to the relationship between the two longtime allies. The proposal to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America drew widespread criticism in Canada and beyond. Trump's social media posts disparaging Canada further inflamed tensions during the period after negotiations collapsed.

Supply Chain Protection And Zero Deficit Obstacle

Greer's comments on Nov. 12 marked the first significant signal that the administration might be willing to moderate its stance. He emphasized the importance of supply chains and the need to make accommodations when possible. Trump's insistence that the trade deficit must reach zero before talks can proceed remains a major obstacle. The deficit is largely a function of U.S. demand for Canadian oil and energy, which Trump has said he wants to increase rather than reduce.

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The Prairie Connector pipeline proposal has emerged as a potential flashpoint in the discussions. Carney's government has not confirmed that it wants to build a pipeline specifically for the United States, but Trump has repeatedly characterized the project that way. Carney's statement on Wednesday that Canada will not just sit around and wait suggested a more assertive posture from Ottawa.

The prime minister said a very good trade arrangement is possible, but he did not indicate when or how it might be achieved. Trump's comment that he is not allowing data centres outside the United States added a new dimension to his economic nationalism. It was not immediately clear how the policy would be implemented or what impact it might have on Canada.

Administration Officials And News Conference Details

The White House news conference was attended by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, underscoring the administration's focus on the trade file. Trump took questions on a range of subjects during the event. The Canadian Press reported that Kelly Geraldine Malone contributed to coverage of the news conference. The Associated Press photo by Jacquelyn Martin showed Trump speaking as Vance and Rubio listened.

As of Friday night, there was no indication that a new round of negotiations had been scheduled. The two sides remain far apart on the core issues of tariffs, the trade deficit and energy policy. Trump's claim that Canada is feeling emboldened appeared to reflect his frustration with Ottawa's stance. He did not elaborate on what specific actions or statements he was referring to.

The midterm elections saw American voters issue a clear rebuke of Trump's trade policy and sweeping tariff campaign. The Republican wipeout has led to speculation that the administration may need to adjust its approach. Greer's statement that the administration wants a deal that makes sense for both countries was seen as a possible opening.

However, Trump's demand for a zero trade deficit remains a significant hurdle. The president's repeated claim that Carney wants to build a Keystone pipeline for us has not been confirmed by the prime minister. Trump also said he is not allowing data centres outside the United States. The news conference came as the fallout from the midterm elections continued to reshape the political landscape in Washington.