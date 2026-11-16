Democrats won midterms on tariff backlash but face veto hurdle to repeal Trump tariffs

Democrats rode voter anger over Trump tariffs to midterm gains, but repealing the import taxes will require Republican support to overcome a presidential veto.

Democrats rode voter anger over President Donald Trump's tariffs to sweeping midterm gains, but undoing those import taxes will be far harder than campaigning against them.

Democrats face Trump veto power

When Democrats take full control of Congress, they will still face Trump's veto power and deep internal divisions over trade policy. The Nov. 3 elections handed Democrats a stunning victory after months of hammering tariffs as a driver of higher prices for families already squeezed by the high cost of living. In Texas, Democrat James Talarico blamed Trump's tariff on Mexican tomatoes for raising the price of a beloved appetizer. Chips and salsa, he said, are sacred in Texas.

Also read So, What Will Democrats Do Next Year? They’re Working On That.

Talarico became the first Democrat elected to the Senate from Texas since 1988. Scott Lincicome at the Cato Institute's Center for Trade Policy Studies said Americans don't like tariffs and connect them to the cost of living. Reversing Trump's tariffs will not be easy. The president can veto any legislation that repeals his import taxes or reins in his legal authority to impose them.

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It is unclear and probably doubtful that enough Republicans would defy Trump and join Democrats in overriding his veto. Democrats themselves are split. Some want to return to the low-tariff trade policies Trump demolished. Others want to keep using tariffs to fight unfair trade practices and sanction adversaries such as China.

Ryan Majerus, a former U.S. trade official during Trump's first term and in the Biden administration, said there will be a big debate over what Democrats' tariff and trade policy should be. It cannot just be that they do not like what Trump is doing, he said. Complicating matters, Trump's tariffs are delivering nearly US$370 billion to the U.S. Treasury over the last two budget years while the federal government sits on $40 trillion in debt.

Congress relinquished tariff authority

Sally Laing, former chief trade counsel for the Senate Finance Committee and now a partner at Akin Gump, said Democrats have just been elected to address concerns about affordability. It is not as easy as people may think, she said. The Constitution gives Congress power to levy taxes including tariffs, but lawmakers over the years relinquished tariff-setting authority to the president. Trump swept into that vacuum.

In his first term, Trump started a trade war with China and taxed steel and aluminum imports, saying they threatened U.S. national security. That was a warmup for his second term. Although the Supreme Court rejected his most ambitious tariffs in February, he still built a high protective wall around the U.S. economy, sometimes relying on expansive use of legal authority Congress gave up. His use of tariffs has proven erratic.

Last year he suddenly imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Brazil because its government prosecuted his friend, former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. The Supreme Court decision struck down that tariff, among others. Inu Manak, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said trade policy has gone off the rails and lost strategic focus. Now, she said, tariffs are being used as a blunt cudgel instead of addressing real challenges.

Tariffs raise household costs

Trump's tariff frenzy lifted the average U.S. tariff from around 2.5 per cent when he returned to the White House in January 2025 to 11.2 per cent now, according to Yale University's Budget Lab. Tariffs are paid by U.S. importers, who often pass the burden to consumers through higher prices. Yale's Budget Lab estimates tariffs cost the average U.S. household about $900 a year.

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That burden comes as elevated inflation pinches family budgets, made worse because Trump's war with Iran has driven up gasoline prices. Republicans who controlled Congress did nothing to reassert their authority and push back against the president's aggressive use of tariffs. Voters largely turned against the tariffs.

About two-thirds of U.S. voters said Trump's tariffs hurt the national economy or their local economy, while only about 2 in 10 said they helped, according to The AP Voter Poll, a survey of more than 100,000 midterm voters. Voters who saw a negative impact overwhelmingly supported the Democratic candidate in their local U.S. House race. Trump remains committed to his protectionist agenda.

White House spokesman Matthew Middleton said President Trump will never waver from putting Americans and America First, whether in trade negotiations or through an economic agenda of tax cuts and deregulation. As they campaigned this fall, Democrats vowed to cancel some Trump tariffs and curb his legal authority to impose others.

Veto override requires Republican votes

Their proposals include repealing tariffs he levied in July on 60 U.S. trading partners for allegedly failing to do enough to crack down on trade in products made by forced labor. Another would require Congress to approve his tariffs. Turning their ideas into law requires overcoming Trump's veto power. Overriding a presidential veto requires a two-thirds majority in both houses of Congress.

Even if Democrats win all the congressional races still undecided this year, they will not have enough votes to override a Trump veto on their own. They will need Republican support. Their resounding midterms victory makes a veto-proof vote more possible, said Majerus, now a partner at King & Spalding.