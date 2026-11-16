Trump tariffs face repeal difficulty despite Democratic midterm gains

Democrats won big in midterms, but overturning Trump's tariffs remains hard due to veto power and divided trade views. Tariffs cost households about $900 a year and have lifted the average rate to 11.2%.

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025, in Washington.

His tariffs remain deeply unpopular, but undoing them will be a tough fight. Democrats are poised to take full control of Congress after a landslide in the Nov. 3 midterm elections. Voters cited tariff-driven price increases as a top concern. Yet reversing Trump's import taxes is far from simple.

Also read Trump Team Fires Back at Democrats’ Investigation Threats

Veto Power Complicates Tariff Repeal

Trump retains veto power. Overriding a veto demands a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate. Even if Democrats win every undecided race, they will still need Republican support to reach that threshold. Democrats are also split on trade.

Some want a return to low-tariff policies. Others want to keep tariffs as a tool against unfair practices and adversaries like China. Ryan Majerus, a former U.S. trade official, said: There's going to be a big debate over what should the Democrats' tariff and trade policy be. It can't just be: We don't like what Trump's doing.

The politics are clear. About two-thirds of U.S. voters said Trump's tariffs hurt the national economy or their local economy, while only about 2 in 10 said they helped, according to a survey of more than 100,000 midterm voters. Voters who saw negative effects overwhelmingly backed Democratic House candidates. Some races are still too close to call, and mail-in ballots continue to be counted in several states.

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But the trend is unmistakable: tariffs were a winning issue for Democrats. James Talarico, a Democrat running for a U.S. Senate seat in Texas, blamed Trump's tariff on Mexican tomatoes for raising the price of a beloved appetizer. Chips and salsa, he said, are sacred in Texas. In Texas, Talarico became the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in decades.

His message on tariffs helped fuel that victory. Nationwide, the tariff backlash contributed to the Democrats' stunning gains. Americans don't like tariffs, said Scott Lincicome at the Cato Institute's Center for Trade Policy Studies. They connect them to the cost of living.

Data back that up. Trump's tariff frenzy has lifted the average U.S. tariff from around 2.5% when he returned to the White House in January 2025 to 11.2% now, according to Yale University's Budget Lab. Tariffs are paid by importers, who often pass the cost to consumers. Yale's Budget Lab estimates tariffs cost the average U.S. household about $900 a year.

That burden hits as elevated inflation pinches family budgets. Trump's war with Iran has also driven up gasoline prices. The federal government is sitting on a staggering $40 trillion in debt, and tariffs are delivering significant revenue, nearly $370 billion in the last two budget years. But the White House shows no sign of backing down.

Presidents Relinquished Tariff Authority

President Trump will never waver from putting Americans and America First, whether in trade negotiations or through an economic agenda of tax cuts and deregulation, White House spokesman Matthew Middleton said in response to questions from The Associated Press. Republicans who controlled Congress did nothing to reassert their authority and push back against the president's aggressive use of tariffs. Over the years, lawmakers have relinquished tariff-setting authority to the president. Trump swept into the vacuum.

In his first term, he started a trade war with China and slapped taxes on steel and aluminum imports, saying they posed a threat to U.S. national security. All that was just a warmup for his second term. He has still managed to build a high protective wall around the U.S. economy, sometimes relying on expansive use of the legal authority Congress gave up.

Last year, for instance, he suddenly imposed a 50% tariff on Brazil because its government had prosecuted his friend, former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. The Supreme Court struck down that tariff, among others. Trade policy has sort of gone off the rails and has lost a strategic focus, said Inu Manak, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Now, we're just using tariffs as a blunt cudgel instead of addressing real challenges.

Democrats campaigned on canceling some Trump tariffs and curbing his legal authority to impose others. Their proposals include repealing the tariffs for allegedly failing to do enough to crack down on trade in products made by forced labor. Another would require Congress to approve his tariffs. Turning ideas into law requires overcoming Trump's veto power.

There's going to be a big debate over what should the Democrats' tariff and trade policy be, Majerus said. It can't just be: We don't like what Trump's doing. He added that a veto-proof vote is more possible after the midterms, but said: Are Republicans willing to break with Trump? I'm still skeptical.

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Democrats Seek Affordable Trade Policy

Democrats have just been elected to come in and address concerns about affordability, said Sally Laing, former chief trade counsel for the Senate Finance Committee and now a partner at the law firm Akin Gump. It's not as easy as people may think. Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, sees one issue that could draw Republican support.

That's what we're focused on, figuring out a way to beat Trump and his veto, said Wyden, who will be Senate Finance chair when the Democrats take over. Tariffs on Canada are a particular sore spot. They drew retaliatory tariffs from Ottawa and hurt U.S. companies that depend on trade with Canada. The Canadian tariffs, these tariffs on our allies, are wildly unpopular, Laing said.

Gallert Global Group, a food importer based in Elizabeth, New Jersey, is among the businesses feeling the pinch. The company has had to navigate higher costs and uncertain supply chains as tariffs ripple through the economy. Democrats face a choice: push for broad repeal or target specific tariffs. Even a narrow bill could stall in the Senate, where the filibuster still requires 60 votes for most legislation.

That means Republican cooperation is essential. As they campaigned this fall, Democrats vowed to cancel some Trump tariffs and curb his legal authority to impose others. Their proposals include repealing the tariffs for allegedly failing to do enough to crack down on trade in products made by forced labor. Another would require Congress to approve his tariffs.

Republicans Needed to Override Veto

Turning their ideas into law will require overcoming a daunting obstacle: Trump's veto power. Overriding a presidential veto requires a two-thirds majority in both houses of Congress. Even if Democrats win all the congressional races that are still undecided this year, they won't have enough votes to override a Trump veto on their own. They will need Republican support.

Can they get it? Their resounding midterms victory makes a veto-proof vote more possible, said Majerus, the former trade official and now a partner at King & Spalding. Are Republicans willing to break with Trump? I'm still skeptical.

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, sees one issue that could draw Republican support: That's what we're focused on, figuring out a way to beat Trump and his veto, said Wyden, who will be Senate Finance chair when the Democrats take over. Tariffs on Canada drew retaliatory tariffs from Ottawa and hurt U.S. companies that depend on trade with Canada. The Canadian tariffs, these tariffs on our allies, are wildly unpopular, Laing said.

Gallert Global Group, a food importer based in Elizabeth, New Jersey, is one of many businesses grappling with the fallout. The company has had to absorb higher costs and pass some on to customers, adding to the affordability squeeze that Democrats ran against. In the end, the path to repeal runs through a narrowly divided Congress, a president with veto power and a Democratic Party still debating its own trade vision.

The midterms sent a clear message, but changing policy will be a grind.