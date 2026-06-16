Trump's Resurfaced Tweet Sparks Renewed Attention and Mockery on Social Media

Former US President Donald Trump's resurfaced tweet has sparked renewed attention and mockery on social media following his announcement of a deal to end the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The resurfaced tweet from former US President Donald Trump has sparked renewed attention and mockery on social media following his announcement of a deal to end the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The tweet, from January 3, 2020, when Trump was still actively using Twitter, resurfaced on Monday as the details about the memorandum of understanding to end the nearly four-month war still haven't been released. The issue at the core of the conflict - Iran's nuclear program - appears to remain unresolved under this agreement.

A Pakistani official stated that the deal lifts the US naval blockade, reopens the Strait of Hormuz, and kicks off 60 days of talks about the nuclear program. Trump continued to deny that any existed while the Trump deal reportedly ends the fighting for now and reopens one of the globe's most critical waterways.

Even former US President Barack Obama expressed his doubts about the agreement, stating that it is doubtful that any agreement arising from the deal will be significantly different or a significant improvement from the original Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Obama's deal with Iran had worked for a long stretch of time before the US pulled out of it.

Critics have also pointed out that Trump's deal is similar to Obama's, with one critic stating that this is Trump's legacy, not because he said so, but because he has done the very same thing that the JCPOA did. Nothing new here





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Donald Trump US-Israeli War On Iran Nuclear Program Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA) Barack Obama

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