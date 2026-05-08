Trump's Proposal to Fight an 8-Year-Old Boy at a White House Event

A survey of about 2,600 adults showed a wild split across party lines when respondents were asked how they themselves would rank in a fight against President Donald Trump. 66% of respondents said an "average American" would defeat Trump, while 10% said the 79-year-old would come out on top. 39% of self-identified Republicans said their party leader would win a fight against them, while 33% of GOP voters surveyed said the opposite. 31% of adults across the political spectrum predicted Trump to be the likely champion when asked about the matchup against an 8-year-old boy.

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Join HuffPost.if he thought he could "take" him in a one-on-one bout while gathered at a White House event about physical fitness on Tuesday,In a survey of about 2,600 adults, 66% of respondents said an "average American" would defeat Trump, while 10% said the 79-year-old would come out on top. The numbers showed a wild split across party lines when respondents were asked how they themselves would rank, which, while unsurprising, still seemed curious.

President Donald Trump caught a young boy off guard when he asked if he thought he could"take" him in a fight during Wednesday event at the White House, pictured here.said they’d beat the politician, who moonlighted as a boxing promoter during his businessman days in the late 80s and early 90s, compared to 5% who concluded Trump would be the victor. On the other side of the aisle was 39% of self-identified Republicans who said their party leader would win a fight against them. 33% of GOP voters surveyed said the opposite, and another 31% responded that they were "not sure" how a brawl like that would pan out.

Asked about the matchup against an 8-year-old that Trump proposed while surrounded by kids in the Oval Office, 31% of adults across the political spectrum predicted Trump to be the likely champion. While talking to the young boy, Trump reckoned the grade-schooler would probably defeat him; he admitted it would be "embarrassing.

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