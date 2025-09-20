Analysis shows that Donald Trump's policies, particularly his trade tariffs, have led to significant inflation in essential goods and services, directly contradicting his campaign promises to lower prices for American consumers. Grocery and energy prices have increased dramatically since the implementation of the tariffs, impacting the economic well-being of the population.

The return of Donald Trump to the presidency has been marked by a significant rise in inflation, directly contradicting his campaign promises of lower prices for everyday goods and services. A recent analysis reveals that inflation on groceries has surged to 3.1% on an annualized basis in the four months following his implementation of tariffs, a policy he dubbed 'Liberation Day'. This is a stark contrast to the 1.

8% increase observed in the final year of the Biden administration, highlighting a concerning trend for American consumers. Furthermore, the inflation rate for electricity has dramatically increased, reaching 15.7% over the same period, more than quadrupling the rate experienced under the previous administration. Overall inflation has also climbed, now standing at 3.1% compared to 2.8% in Biden's last 12 months, demonstrating the economic impact of Trump's policies.\Economists have expressed concern over these inflationary trends, with many pointing to Trump’s trade policies, particularly tariffs, as a primary driver. These tariffs, imposed on goods from around the world, have led to higher prices, both due to the taxes paid by American importers on finished goods and the increased costs for U.S. manufacturers who rely on foreign raw materials and intermediary parts. Trump’s administration has not responded to queries on this matter, mirroring the behavior of his previous term in office. The case of coffee is a striking example of the impact, with a 63% annualized inflation rate largely attributed to Trump’s 50% import tax on Brazil, a move linked to political tensions. As a result, consumers are facing increased costs for essential items, directly undermining the promise of 'lower prices' that propelled Trump’s campaign. The Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin has criticized Trump's policies, claiming they are 'robbing' Americans with a 'billionaire-first economic agenda'.\During his campaign to regain the White House, Trump made lowering prices a central promise, specifically targeting food and energy costs. He held a news conference showcasing food items, vowing to bring prices down immediately upon taking office. These promises have failed to materialize. Instead of lowering costs, tariffs have contributed to price hikes. At a news conference he promised the opposite. Regarding energy, Trump made sweeping claims about lowering costs through increased domestic production, including a claim that energy costs, including gasoline, would drop by over 50% within his first year. However, the reality is far different. While gasoline prices dropped for a short period, the cost of producing electricity has drastically increased. The economic data presents a clear picture: Trump's policies are not delivering on his promises and have, in fact, led to a rise in inflation, affecting the cost of groceries, electricity, and other essential goods and services, undermining the economic well-being of American citizens





HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump Inflation Tariffs Economy Prices

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

McIlroy, Rahm lead underdog Team Europe at 2025 Ryder CupIn a world of divided golf tours, the LIV Golf League and PGA Tour unite for one week at the 2025 Ryder Cup to take down golf in America. Sort of.

Read more »

Fed cuts rates amid weakening economy as ex-IMF Chief warns of 'inevitable' inflationThe Kitco News Team brings you the latest news, videos, analysis and opinions regarding Precious Metals, Crypto, Mining, World Markets and Global Economy.

Read more »

Police, pastors lead prayer walks across Toronto as show of unity against gun violencePrayer walks led by police officers and faith leaders were staged in several neighbourhoods across Toronto on Thursday as a show of unity against gun violence.

Read more »

Japan inflation slows in August, rice price surges easeInflation in Japan slowed to 2.7 per cent in August due partly to government energy subsidies, official data showed Friday, with the cost of rice easing following a huge price spike.

Read more »

Political Caucuses Address Key Issues: Voting Age, Labour Concerns, and Economic Policies Take Center StageVarious party caucuses convened on September 17th, with discussions centered on lowering the voting age, labor's concerns over potential budget cuts, and economic policy. The events highlighted differing viewpoints and the ongoing dynamics within Canadian political parties.

Read more »

Donald Trump’s erratic policies have been great for Canadian stocksU.S. President’s policy-making has helped to make Canadian stocks more attractive by undermining confidence in the U.S. economy

Read more »