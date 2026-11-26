The United States has raised tariffs on China by 20 percentage points following an eight-month investigation into unfair trade practices, while pressuring other economies to curb imports and investment from China.

The United States has raised tariffs on China by 20 percentage points following an eight-month investigation into unfair trade practices, a move that keeps within the bounds of a trade truce but raises the stakes ahead of a leaders summit in Miami next month and the Jan. 10 expiry of their trade pact.

The new levies were announced on Nov. 26 and target the world's largest exporter. China's foreign ministry rejected accusations of unfair industrial practices but stopped short of threatening retaliation. As part of the same action, Washington is pressuring other economies with which it has trade deals or those being negotiated, from the European Union to Japan and some Southeast Asian nations, to curb imports and investment from China.

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Reports Target China In Third Countries

The US Trade Representative's report on Vietnam mentions China more than 250 times, while its findings on the EU mention China more than 300 times. Beijing is on track to greatly exceed a US$1 trillion trade surplus for a second year in a row. The Trump administration said it planned to raise China's tariffs by 20 percent, on top of levies of 25 percent dating from the president's first term.

A break in the truce could take second-term tariffs to 40 percent.

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"If the trade war does start up again, the latest measures provide the US with some ammunition," said Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics. "The focus on China in third-country reports is an echo of efforts earlier in the second Trump administration to use economic leverage to push other countries to strengthen trade defenses and decouple from China. " The latest escalation follows the Supreme Court's declaration that Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs of April 2025 were illegal.

Reciprocal Tariffs Escalate During Trade War

That burst raised tariffs on virtually all trading partners, but China was the only nation to fight back with full force. Reciprocal tariffs briefly escalated to three digits, and China used its dominant position in rare earths refining to show its power to halt global industries, from autos to defense, through export controls. Subsequent US-China summits stabilized ties somewhat.

China's warm welcome for Trump this month, when Xi broke from precedent to greet him with a hug at the airport in an event of the kind the US president enjoys, with dancers and rifle-toting soldiers, suggests another 2025-like climax is not imminent. This week, Beijing extended a suspension of its controls on rare earth exports to the US, while China Southern Airlines said its subsidiary Xiamen Airlines agreed to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes, suggesting the truce is holding.

While the option to further raise tariffs promises more leverage for the United States, Washington will be wary of the levies' inflationary impact. The cost of living topped voters' grievances when they dealt a major defeat this month to Trump's Republican Party at midterm elections for Congress.

"China definitely does not want to fight another trade war with the US, and the US probably doesn't want to either," said Chen Bo of the National University of Singapore. "Both sides want to reach a deal," added Bo, a senior research fellow at the university's East Asian Institute. As seen after 'Liberation Day,' when Washington raises tariffs on China, its trade deficit with Beijing shrinks, while other economies' deficits with China expand.

That pressures governments to protect their own domestic industries and jobs against a Chinese economy that contributes less to global demand than it does to supply. Beijing's critics say China's weak household consumption and growing export dependence means its economy grows at the expense of other countries.

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"China's inability to restructure its economy will be an even greater driver of trade tensions than the whiplash of inconsistent US trade policies," said Viktor Shvets, a global strategist at Macquarie Capital. While the EU bears the brunt of China's imbalances today, he said, the same fate is inevitable for everyone else.

Brussels Convinces Beijing On Car Quotas

"We thus expect both tariffs and non-tariff measures to multiply. " Brussels, which convinced Beijing this year to accept quotas on some EU imports of Chinese cars, plans more trade measures. That EU deal shows China cannot maintain an aggressive posture on trade on all fronts at all times and more such compromises are on the cards, said Bo Zhengyuan, a partner at research consultancy Plenum.

"China hasn't always gotten its own way on trade," said Bo, who is based in the commercial hub of Shanghai, adding that concessions by Beijing will "still need to be made" in order to meet its partners in the middle. The new tariffs follow an eight-month investigation of unfair trade practices that examined excess industrial capacity across the world.

The investigation also looked at economies including Vietnam and the European Union, where officials found persistent barriers to US exports and unfair subsidies for domestic industries. US officials have argued that China's excess capacity in sectors from steel to electric vehicles distorts global markets and harms producers in third countries. Beijing rejects that characterization, saying its industrial policies comply with World Trade Organization rules and that its exports help keep prices low for consumers worldwide.

Limited Immediate Impact Expected On Growth

Analysts expect the tariff increase to have a limited immediate impact on global growth, but warn that further escalation could disrupt supply chains and raise costs for businesses and households. Financial markets showed little reaction to the announcement, suggesting investors view the move as a bargaining chip rather than the start of a full-scale trade war. The coming weeks will be closely watched for signs of whether the truce holds.

A summit in Miami next month and the Jan. 10 expiry of the trade pact are seen as key tests of whether both sides can avoid a return to the spiral of retaliatory tariffs that marked 2025.