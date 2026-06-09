Trump's NBA Finals Attendance Brings Heavy Security, Fan Delays at Madison Square Garden

President Donald Trump made history as the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game, but his presence at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 triggered extensive security measures that complicated fan access and canceled public watch events.

President Donald Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, marking the first time a sitting U.S. president has attended a game in the league's championship series.

His motorcade traveled from New Jersey to Manhattan, encountering some protestors along the route. The New York Police Department and U.S. Secret Service established a large security perimeter around the arena, requiring fans to pass through multiple checkpoints and magnetometers. This created significant delays and confusion, with many fans arriving hours early yet still struggling to navigate the security layout.

Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed the cancellation of an outdoor watch party and acknowledged that such presidential visits typically result in area lockdowns. The heightened security protocols echo similar disruptions at the previous year's U.S. Open, where thousands missed the start of the men's final due to screening bottlenecks. Ticket prices for the game were exorbitant, with entry costing more than the average monthly rent in New York and exceeding $5,000.

Knicks players and coaches downplayed any distraction from the presidential presence, focusing on the team's playoff run toward its first NBA title since 1973





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