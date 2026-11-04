Democrats sweep House and Senate as inflation, Iran war and tariffs drive Republican midterm defeat

U.S. voters delivered a resounding midterm defeat to President Donald Trump's Republican Party, handing Democrats control of both the House and Senate as inflation, tariffs and the Iran war drove a nationwide affordability crisis.

U.S. President Donald Trump was publicly humbled by inflation in Tuesday's midterm elections, as rising prices provoked a blistering set of losses for Republicans in House, Senate and gubernatorial races.

Democrats raced to a clean sweep victory, taking control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Most voters said that Trump's own policies had smothered growth and driven costs even higher, according to The AP Voter Poll, a survey of roughly 100,000 midterm voters. About two-thirds of voters said Trump's own policies had fueled inflation. By contrast, only about half of 2022 midterm voters said this about Joe Biden's policies, according to AP VoteCast.

Also read Democrats win U.S. Senate, House still undecided as voters rebuke Trump

Trump Tariffs And Iran War Fuels Inflation

The president's message that the fault lay with his predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden, didn't land. Americans saw prices start to climb with Trump's chaotic rash of tariffs last year, and energy costs spiked after he launched a war with Iran in February. Voters in states from California to Mississippi were broadly in agreement that Trump's taxes on foreign imports have done more harm than good.

The election results matched what voters had been telling pollsters for months, but Trump had campaigned with a decidedly deaf ear. I've done a great job, Trump said at one of his final midterm rallies in Iowa. Prices are coming way down. The president told reporters on Wednesday that the Iran war drove the gasoline up a little bit short-term, but he felt the choice to fight Iran was worth it because of its push for nuclear weapons.

If I had to do it again, I'd have to do it again, he said. The crushing defeat is a reminder of just how politically toxic inflation is. Biden learned that lesson two years ago, and it was the Republican Party's turn on Tuesday. Trump went into the midterm elections with personal approval ratings and economic trustworthiness scores near record lows, with much of the focus on his poor handling of the economy.

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Some measures of consumer confidence earlier this year sank to their lowest levels since records began in the 1950s. In many ways, this was surprising, if not baffling. The US economy boasts the fastest growth in the G7 group of nations, expanding at an annualized 3.4-per-cent pace in the third quarter. The stock market hit an all-time high less than a month ago, and household net wealth is the highest in history.

Jobless benefit claims are near their lowest levels since the 1960s, and the unemployment rate is just 4.2 per cent, a level consistent with full employment. So what made voters cast all that aside and inflict one of the most resounding midterm defeats on a sitting Republican president in living memory? In economic terms, inflation. It has been above target for almost six years, compounding pressure on Americans' pocketbooks.

Consumer prices are up 3.7 per cent over the past 12 months, compared to an inflation rate of 3 per cent when Trump began his second term. In voters' eyes, Trump's two most consequential and controversial policies, last year's tariffs and this year's war with Iran, turned painful price pressures into a crippling affordability crisis.

Energy Costs Surge Following Iran Conflict

While the inflationary impact of tariffs had begun to fade when 2026 rolled around, households were then hit even harder by a surge in energy prices following the outbreak of the Iran war on February 28. Average diesel prices soared to a record high of more than US$6.50 per gallon in September, and gasoline topped US$5 per gallon in June, according to AAA data.

U.S. voters often turn against incumbent presidents in midterm elections, regardless of how they feel about the economy. The elections offer a chance to give the party in power a bloody nose, putting it on notice for the presidential election coming two years later. But this time, it was a knockout punch. A nationwide affordability crisis has been rumbling since the historic inflationary burst that followed the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

It was a key driver of Biden's low approval ratings going into the 2024 presidential election, which he lost. Inflation is higher now than it was in November 2024, and cost-of-living concerns have snowballed. Unlike unemployment, everybody is affected by inflation, regardless of wealth, income, or social status. Poorer people suffer disproportionately, as they are forced to spend an even greater share of their limited resources on essentials such as food, housing, transport and energy.

Moreover, if prices are rising faster than earnings, as they are now, workers are effectively taking a wage cut in real terms. About 9 in 10 voters said the cost of living was a crucial or major factor in their vote for Congress. And about 6 in 10 of this group backed Democratic candidates in their local House races.

For those earning less than $50,000 a year, about 6 in 10 said they were worse off now than they were two years ago before Trump became president. While higher inflation can sometimes be the cost of maintaining lower unemployment and stronger economic growth, not everyone sees it that way. A 2024 study by Stefanie Stantcheva at Harvard University said few people recognize the positive associations or trade-offs of higher prices.

Instead, inflation is predominantly associated with negative economic and social effects, making it a high priority for policy action. Incumbent politicians should be very wary of long periods of elevated prices.

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A 2019 paper by academics Joseph Macri and Bahram Adrangi found that a 1-percentage-point increase in unemployment reduced the probability of a president receiving a positive approval rating by 3 percentage points, while a 1-percentage-point increase in inflation reduced the probability of a favorable approval rating by 7 percentage points. Other studies draw the opposite conclusion.

Unemployment Versus Inflation Voter Priorities

A 2022 paper by Lina El-Jahel, Robert MacCulloch and Hamed Shafiee found that a 1-percentage-point rise in unemployment is around six times worse than a percentage-point rise in inflation in terms of people's general well-being, and up to 13 times worse in terms of their negative day-to-day mood. David Blanchflower, a professor at Dartmouth College and a former Bank of England policymaker, has long argued that unemployment is more pernicious than inflation.

He suggests that women, older people and the less educated are more concerned about unemployment, while younger and more educated people fear inflation more. His studies find that a one percentage point increase in unemployment reduces happiness by as much as six times more than a percentage point increase in inflation. In a nutshell, unemployment hurts more than inflation, he and his co-authors wrote in 2014. In political terms, however, it would seem that U.S. voters in 2026 disagree.

There is no guarantee that a House and Senate with a Democratic majority can fix an economy pestered by uncomfortably high inflation. Trump and Congress would likely need to work on a bipartisan basis, or simply keep the economy stable enough to allow the Federal Reserve to ratchet down inflation through its setting of interest rates. But voters did prefer Democrats to the status quo of a president who could govern with little to no congressional pushback from Republicans.

The underlying economy is stronger than many Americans think, with the S&P 500 stock index up more than 10 per cent so far this year and the unemployment rate at a healthy 4.2 per cent. Investors greeted the news of Democratic wins as a positive with stocks up on Wednesday. Still, the major driver of growth has been the buildout of artificial intelligence, a boom that Trump has actively stoked by refusing to codify more aggressive federal oversight.

Voters Skeptical About Artificial Intelligence Boom

Voters don't share Trump's optimism about AI, which he has renamed super intelligence in federal documents. Instead of buying the arguments that AI would increase productivity and accelerate growth, about 6 in 10 voters said AI will do more to hurt society. The technology could displace workers as jobs get automated or it could be a financial bubble that if popped could wreak havoc on retirement savings.

Despite the anxiety, only about one-quarter of voters said AI was a crucial factor. Tech billionaires such as Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Elon Musk have become frequent guests of Trump, attending state dinners or jetting abroad with the president. But the growing concentration of wealth has been disconcerting for voters. Nationwide, about 7 in 10 voters said the economy favors the wealthy, while only about 3 in 10 said it's fair to everyday Americans.

The wealth gap has become so extreme that even a majority of voters with a 2025 household income of US$300,000 or more in the tech-heavy state of California felt the economy was tilted toward the rich. Still, a slight majority of voters across the country had a somewhat or very favorable impression of capitalism, compared to about one-third who strongly or somewhat favor socialism.

But the election suggested that voters believe the government should use its heft to help reduce the cost of healthcare. About 6 in 10 said they wanted the government to play a bigger role in addressing medical expenses. Most voters said Trump's policies have made healthcare costs worse.