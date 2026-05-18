The text discusses the low approval rating of President Trump, his improvisational approach to governance, and the rise of health misinformation. It also mentions the concerns of American voters regarding the administration's foreign and domestic policies and the president's tendency to downplay unfavorable metrics or sow distrust in public data.

Protecting your well-being requires facts, not fiction. With health misinformation on the rise and independent journalism under pressure, your support is more important than ever.

Join our membership program today. In my observation, the Trump administration’s approach is fundamentally improvisational rather than bound by an overarching strategy. The prevailing approach is simply to downplay unfavorable metrics or sow distrust in public data, reflecting a high degree of spontaneity, personal loyalty, and visceral, emotional reactions. Fifty-nine percent of polled voters disapprove of how Trump is handling his role as president, with 49% strongly disapproving of his job performance.

Driving the low ratings is widespread dissatisfaction with the administration’s foreign and domestic policies. Nearly two-thirds of the voters in the poll said that going to was the wrong decision, while 64% of voters disapprove of how Trump is handling the economy, and 70% disapprove of how he’s handling the cost of living. The poll was conducted from May 11 to May 15 and was based on responses from 1,507 registered voters nationwide, according to.

We’re talking about one thing, and then he’ll do something or more likely sometimes say something, just to change the narrative and get it onto something else. Trump has not publicly commented on his low approval rating, as of reporting.

When faced with bad news in the past, Trump and his administration typically followed a two-part playbook: discrediting data as ‘fake’ onDoug Kriner, a professor in American institutions at Cornell University, described Trump’s usual publicity tactic in the aftermath of bad news as one of ‘misdirection’ — a deliberate effort to move the news cycle onto more controlled terrain. Flooding the media with different news stories and polarizing opinions leads more people to tune out politics entirely due to feeling overwhelmed, journalist Jude Joffe-Block.

Trump has faced low approval ratings in the past, claiming the polls were ‘rigged. ’ He posted an image claiming that ‘over 50% of voters approve’ of his presidency, sourcing. Trump has a pretty standard playbook at this point, he cherry-picks he likes and calls the other ones fake. Andrew Rudalevige, a professor of government with an emphasis on modern presidency at Bowdoin University, told HuffPost.

He communicates so much so often at such a high level of outrage that he doesn’t really have a lot of tunes in minor key. According to Gallup, Trump did not formally comment on the approval rating but during his final weeks shifted his public focus more toward ‘With everything else he’s doing, is kind of getting upstaged.

’ As for the concerns Americans have that affect his approval ratings, Kriner says he does not recall a time when Trump made changes to address them. The timing is also important. Kriner also questions whether the president has any incentive to take the numbers seriously, given significant MAGA wins in ‘I don’t think we’re going to see any real change here with the president,’ Kriner said.

‘He’s not loyal to any of those individuals — what matters is they’re loyal to him, and not vice versa. ’ in the Times/Siena poll. While it’s not on par with former Republican presidents, who usually score in the 80s or 90s percentage-wise, according to Rudalevige, it’s still likely a positive factor that may be emphasized to Trump, given who he’s surrounded by.

He doesn’t speak to the crowds where there’s going to be pushback, or even meet with people, Rudalevige said.

‘The president travels with a bubble that’s much more impermeable. ’, especially because of the Iran war. But his MAGA support system still enables him to disregard the need to actually address the issues that have caused his approval rating to decline, Christenson argues





HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trump Approval Rating Improvvisational Approach Health Misinformation Foreign And Domestic Policies Approval Ratings Iran War MAGA Support System

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Letlow Advances in Louisiana GOP Senate Primary, With Trump's EndorsementState Treasurer John Fleming came in second to join her in the next round of voting. Trump supported Letlow over incumbent Sen. Bill Cassidy, one of the few Republican senators who voted to convict him during his second impeachment trial over the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Read more »

Corporate Consolidation, Attack on the Free Press, and HuffPost's Survival - 'Consolidation, Daily Attacks on Free Press, and My Path to Self-Destruction' (Partial) News TextThe news text provides information on the challenges faced by newsrooms due to corporate consolidation and the diminishing free press. It also mentions a nod to conspiracy theories and the declining approval ratings of President Trump. The partial news text includes a joke about the suicide of a faux Epstein figure and his reflections on the 'fun times' he had with his old buddy President Trump.

Read more »

HuffPost reader explains regretful support of Trump, calls him 'con man' and 'most corrupt president' (Exclusive)A three-time Trump voter named 'Thomas' from Hawaii tells C-SPAN's 'Washington Journal' that he regretted supporting the president and now considers him the worst and most corrupt president the US has ever had.

Read more »

WHO keeps evaluation of hantavirus as ‘low risk’The World Health Organization said Sunday it was maintaining its assessment of the hantavirus outbreak as “low risk” as the cruise ship where the outbreak originated approached the Netherlands.

Read more »