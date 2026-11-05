Trump appeals hush money conviction in New York court

President Donald Trump's lawyers are asking a New York appeals court to overturn his 2024 felony conviction for falsifying business records tied to a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels.

President Donald Trump's lawyers are urging a New York appeals court to throw out his hush money conviction, the first criminal conviction of a U.S. president.

The hearing is set for Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, according to court schedules, with Trump not expected to attend. The case stems from a $130,000 payment to adult film performer Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump a decade before the 2016 election. Trump was convicted in May 2024 on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. The verdict made him the first former and now current U.S. president with a criminal conviction.

Also read SK Hynix's New York chip plans hit snag over US restrictions on China, sources say

Trump Legal Team Challenges House Of Cards

It did not stop his return to the White House or lead to any punishment. Trump denies any wrongdoing and says nothing sexual happened between him and Daniels. The appeal turns on complex legal disputes with political overtones. In court papers, Trump's attorneys call the prosecution's legal theory a house of cards built on a shaky combination of alleged state and federal offenses.

Advertisement

They say the evidence was clearly insufficient and jury instructions were problematic. The defense also argues jurors should not have heard testimony about White House conversations, workflow and Trump's social media posts during his first term. Lawyer Robert Giuffra Jr. wrote in an October filing that when a president addresses the nation to defend himself from personal misconduct allegations, or discusses such communications with aides, he is carrying out constitutional duties and is protected by immunity.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office counters that the legal theory and jury instructions were legitimate and the White House-related evidence was fair game. Prosecutors say some was public record, some was a general description of office practices, and the conversations were unofficial conduct. Appeals chief Steven Wu wrote in July that a president's discussions about a purely private matter, even with a White House advisor, do not constitute official acts for which the president is immune.

Prosecutors Cite Mountain Of Evidence Against Trump

Wu also cited a mountain of other evidence against Trump. The trial involved $130,000 that Daniels received from Trump's then-fixer and lawyer, Michael Cohen, weeks before the 2016 election. The money bought her silence for a time about an alleged sexual encounter with the married Trump a decade earlier. Trump's company reimbursed Cohen in 2017 and logged the payments as legal expenses.

Prosecutors argue Trump orchestrated a conspiracy that violated federal campaign finance laws, among others, to keep unflattering information from voters. Trump's lawyers argue there is only weak evidence he knew about Cohen's dealings at the time. His trial attorneys also said payments to Cohen were indeed legal expenses and that any hush money spent on Trump's behalf was not hidden campaign spending, just an effort to avoid embarrassing his family.

Advertisement

Immunity Arguments Shift To Federal Court System

The distinction matters because under New York law falsifying business records is not a felony unless done with intent to commit or conceal a separate crime. While pursuing his state appeal, Trump has also tried to shift the case to federal court and have it dismissed on immunity grounds. A federal judge said no for the third time in August, and Trump's attorneys are appealing that decision, with arguments set for Nov. 16.

Trump's conviction continues to nettle him enough that he denounced it on social media as recently as September. The first paragraph of one of his team's filings contends the case was the flimsy product of immense political pressure on a Democratic prosecutor to go after him. That rhetoric echoes Trump's own repeated claims in the court of public opinion. The appeal hearing marks another chapter in a legal saga that has tested the boundaries of presidential power and criminal accountability.