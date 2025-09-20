Trump's Immigration Overhaul: New Fees for Tech Visas and a 'Gold Card' for the Wealthy

President Trump's new immigration plan introduces a $100,000 fee for certain tech visas and a 'gold card' visa for wealthy individuals, raising concerns and confusion.

In a move that has sparked confusion and concern, U.S. President Donald Trump has implemented a new immigration plan impacting skilled tech workers and wealthy individuals. The plan, unveiled on Friday with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, includes a significant fee increase for H-1B visas, commonly used by tech companies to employ high-skilled foreign workers. Simultaneously, Trump introduced a “gold card” visa program for wealthy individuals, offering a path to U.S.

citizenship for a hefty price. The White House initially sought to clarify the fee structure for the H-1B visas, stating that the $100,000 fee would apply only to new applicants, not to current visa holders or renewals. This clarification came after the announcement caused a stir, with many questioning the extent of the changes. However, the situation remains fluid as the White House continues to navigate the implications of the new policies. The new fee takes effect at 12:01 a.m. ET Sunday and is scheduled to expire after a year, with the possibility of extension. Amidst the confusion, the Indian government expressed concerns that the move could significantly raise the costs for Indian tech workers seeking to work in the U.S. Additionally, the changes are likely to face legal challenges as critics accuse the administration of circumventing Congress in its implementation. \The implications of these immigration changes are already being felt across various sectors. The tech industry, which heavily relies on H-1B visas, is expressing concern about the potential impact on its workforce and the overall cost of doing business. The new fee, coupled with existing visa requirements, could potentially reduce the number of skilled tech workers entering the country. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has voiced its concern, stating that it is working with the administration to understand the full implications and determine the best course of action. Furthermore, the move has raised questions about its potential to harm families by disrupting the visa process. The gold card visa program has also generated controversy, with some critics viewing it as a means of selling access to U.S. citizenship. This program would enable wealthy individuals to gain a path to U.S. citizenship through financial contributions. The costs associated with this card are set to be substantial, including a $1 million investment for individuals. For companies, it will cost $2 million to sponsor an employee. The platinum card will be available for $5 million and allows foreigners to spend up to 270 days in the U.S. without being subject to U.S. taxes on non-U.S. income. \The implementation of these changes has ignited a heated debate. Critics of the H-1B visa program argue that it undercuts American workers by allowing companies to hire foreign workers at lower salaries. They believe that the new fee is a step towards protecting American jobs. Supporters of the program, on the other hand, highlight the critical role that skilled foreign workers play in the U.S. economy. They contend that the program helps to fill critical skills gaps in the tech industry and promotes innovation. In response to the H-1B visa fee, Lutnick explained that the fee increase would likely result in fewer H-1B visas being issued, as it would make it less economically viable for companies to bring in foreign workers. The fee increase is believed to have the potential of encouraging companies to train and employ more American workers. He argued that companies would now prioritize training American workers rather than hiring skilled workers from abroad. The move has triggered a mixed reaction, with some advocacy groups applauding the changes as a step towards addressing concerns about the impact of H-1B visas on American workers, while others are worried that it could stifle innovation and economic growth. The long-term implications of these policy shifts remain uncertain, but they are sure to shape the future of immigration and the U.S. economy





