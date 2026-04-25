Trump's Fed Chair Pick Faces Hurdles to Quick Rate Cuts

Kevin Warsh, President Trump's nominee for Federal Reserve chair, is expected to face challenges in delivering on Trump's promise of swift interest rate cuts due to rising inflation, a cautious Fed committee, and questions about his independence.

President Donald Trump has publicly stated his expectation that his nominee for Federal Reserve chair, Kevin Warsh , will swiftly reduce interest rates upon assuming office.

However, experts caution against anticipating immediate lower borrowing costs for consumers and businesses. Warsh's prospects of securing the chair position before Jerome Powell's term concludes on May 15th gained traction following comments from U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, who indicated Warsh's commitment to independence from White House influence. Despite this pledge, Warsh has remained largely reserved regarding his intended monetary policy direction, prompting some economists to suggest he missed an opportunity to advocate for rate cuts.

Aditya Bhave of BofA Securities noted Warsh's stance aligns more with maintaining current rates than implementing reductions. Trump has continued to exert pressure, expressing confidence that rates will fall 'when Kevin gets in.

' The challenge to lowering rates is further compounded by rising inflation, which reached 3.6% in March, exceeding the Fed's 2% target. Historically, the Fed raises or maintains elevated short-term rates to combat inflation, only reducing them to stimulate economic activity. While some Fed officials previously expressed concern about a slowing job market potentially justifying rate cuts, recent data suggests a resilient labor market.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller voiced concerns that increasing inflation might necessitate holding rates steady, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated understanding for a cautious approach. Market futures currently indicate a low probability of rate cuts before October 2027. A shift in sentiment could occur if inflation cools and unemployment rises, but the economic landscape remains volatile. Warsh's influence will also be constrained by the Fed's decision-making structure.

As one of 12 voting members on the rate-setting committee, he will need to navigate a group largely hesitant to lower rates given the current inflationary environment. The committee recently voted 11-1 to maintain existing rates, with Stephen Miran being the sole dissenter advocating for a cut. Warsh will replace Miran, but faces a committee with a growing faction considering potential rate hikes. Former Fed officials emphasize that a chair rarely exerts complete control over the committee's decisions.

Jon Faust, an economist at Johns Hopkins, points out that Alan Greenspan's success in the late 1990s in influencing the committee was built on years of established credibility. Warsh, in contrast, enters the role with limited gravitas and the added challenge of overcoming perceptions of potential political influence due to Trump's public pressure. Economists suggest that demonstrating independence by refraining from immediate rate cuts could be a crucial step for Warsh





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