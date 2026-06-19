Trump's False Claim About Meloni Sparks Italian Diplomatic Row

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's baseless claim that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni 'begged' him for a photo has sparked a diplomatic row with Italy. Meloni and Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani have both condemned Trump's remarks, with Tajani canceling a planned trip to the U.S. in response.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sparked a diplomatic row with Italy after claiming that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had 'begged' him for a photo together during a recent G20 summit.

Meloni swiftly refuted Trump's claim, calling it 'completely fabricated' and insisting that neither she nor Italy 'begs'. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also weighed in, canceling a planned trip to the U.S. and denouncing Trump's remarks as 'serious and offensive' to both Meloni and Italy. This incident highlights Trump's tendency to make baseless claims and his lack of remorse for the international repercussions of his words.

Despite their political differences, many have praised Meloni's leadership, with some noting that she has shown her male counterparts in NATO how it's done. Trump's actions have left many Americans accustomed to his false and inflammatory remarks, but this time, he may have underestimated the response from a key European ally





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