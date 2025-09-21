Trump's Crypto Ventures Face Scrutiny Over Alleged Sales to Sanctioned Entities

Report alleges that World Liberty Financial, associated with former President Donald Trump, sold tokens to entities linked to North Korea, Iran, and money-laundering platforms. Concerns raised about national security and regulatory compliance due to the increasing use of crypto in Trump's wealth.

The financial dealings of World Liberty Financial , an entity associated with former President Donald Trump , are under intense scrutiny, particularly concerning its cryptocurrency ventures. A recent report from Accountable.US, titled “American Sell-Out,” alleges that World Liberty Financial sold tokens to entities linked to North Korea, Iran, and platforms associated with money laundering , prompting serious national security and regulatory concerns.

The report claims that these activities have occurred while the Trump family aggressively expands its presence in the digital asset space. This raises questions about the potential misuse of cryptocurrency ventures for illicit purposes, potentially impacting national security. Financial disclosures indicate that Trump has amassed over $57 million from World Liberty Financial, with crypto assets now accounting for 73% of his net worth, a significant portion of his personal wealth now tied to the volatile cryptocurrency market.\Specific transactions detailed in the report highlight potential exposure to sanctioned entities and high-risk actors. For example, one trader conducted 55 transactions with a wallet linked to the North Korean Lazarus Group, which is sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury. In October 2024, World Liberty Financial reportedly sold nearly 3,500 WLFI tokens to a user who had previously deposited funds on NoBitex.ir, Iran’s largest crypto exchange, known for facilitating sanctions violations. Further investigation revealed that user 0x9009, who has purchased over 10,000 WLFI tokens since February 2025, also utilized the A7A5 crypto token, a Russian ruble-backed sanctions evasion tool sanctioned by the U.S. in August 2025. The report further notes that World Liberty Financial sold WLFI tokens to at least 62 users who had utilized TornadoCash, a crypto mixing service that has been linked to laundering over $1 billion in illicit assets, including those associated with the Lazarus Group. These transactions paint a picture of potential complicity with entities and individuals seeking to circumvent international sanctions and engage in illicit financial activities, underscoring the need for greater regulatory oversight and transparency within Trump’s cryptocurrency ventures.\Despite the potential risks identified, the company only disclosed the blacklisting of five accounts with “high-risk exposure” on September 5th, months after the controversial token sales occurred, a move that some critics argue was a delayed response to growing scrutiny. The delayed blacklisting of certain wallets, such as Shryder.eth, which was blacklisted only on August 31st, further fuels these concerns. This inaction or delayed action has raised further eyebrows, suggesting potential shortcomings in the company's due diligence processes and a possible reluctance to fully address these serious financial allegations. The rapid growth of these cryptocurrency ventures highlights both the opportunities and the inherent volatility within the Trump-linked digital asset ecosystem. The financial disclosures show a substantial reliance on crypto by Trump and the potential risks tied to these digital assets. This new chapter in the Trump family’s financial empire necessitates increased scrutiny from regulators and the public, demanding greater transparency and accountability in this rapidly evolving sector. This development also prompts a re-evaluation of the intersection between cryptocurrency, political fundraising, and national security, requiring the establishment of robust safeguards to prevent misuse and maintain the integrity of the financial system





