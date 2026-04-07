Trump's Criticism of Supreme Court's Birthright Citizenship Stance

Former President Trump criticized the Supreme Court's consideration of birthright citizenship, expressing disapproval of their perceived stance and the arguments they were or were not considering. This follows the court's hearing on the matter of whether the U.S. should stop granting citizenship to the children of undocumented immigrants.

While Washington grapples with economic data and wealthy individuals adjust their strategies, the reality for working Americans involves the tangible pressures of escalating expenses and economic uncertainty. The real economy, the one directly affecting everyday lives, is experiencing considerable strain. In the early hours of Monday morning, a flurry of activity unfolded as a former President expressed discontent with the Supreme Court 's deliberations concerning birthright citizenship .

This commentary, posted at 12:57 a.m., centered on criticizing the justices for not adequately considering an argument against birthright citizenship that had been presented on a Sunday night Fox News program. The former President asserted, It’s too bad that the Supreme Court can’t watch and study the Mark Levin Show tonight on the Birthright Citizenship Scam. If they saw it they would never allow that money making HOAX to continue. THEY SHOULD USE THEIR POWERS OF COMMON SENSE FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY. Birthright citizenship is a cornerstone of American law, formally established in the Constitution after the Civil War. Specifically, Section 1 of the 14th Amendment declares that All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. The former President's argument appears to echo the sentiments expressed on Mark Levin's show, Life, Liberty & Levin, where Levin cautioned the court, You on the court, you get to decide now on a big issue. You should leave it to the people and our elected representatives, or the amendment process with a legislative process. But you, if you rule on this and constitutionalize this, will be known as the most activist court in the history of the Supreme Court, and the damage is incalculable. The Supreme Court last week heard oral arguments on the matter of whether the United States should cease granting citizenship to children born to undocumented immigrants, a proposition that aligns with an executive order that was signed by a previous President. The former President personally attended the Supreme Court hearing, where his demeanor appeared to reflect skepticism. He further expressed criticism regarding the court's prior decisions, particularly concerning tariffs, stating, They failed miserably on Tariffs, needlessly costing the USA Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in potential rebates for the benefit haters and scammers. Why??? Don’t do it again! The Country can only withstand so many bad decisions from a Court that just doesn’t seem to care. This highlights the ongoing tensions between the executive and judicial branches and the political implications surrounding birthright citizenship, an issue with profound social and legal ramifications.\Following the Supreme Court hearing on birthright citizenship, the former President voiced strong disapproval of the court's perceived stance. The core of his critique targeted the justices' alleged failure to consider specific arguments, particularly those aired on a Fox News program. This late-night response underscored the former President's persistent engagement with the judiciary and his use of social media to express his opinions. His comments not only criticized the court's actions but also raised questions about the influence of political viewpoints on judicial proceedings and the broader interpretation of constitutional law. The arguments surrounding birthright citizenship are at the center of political debate, touching on immigration, constitutional interpretation, and the roles of the executive and judicial branches. The situation underscores the deep divisions in American society over immigration reform and the ongoing legal battles that stem from these divides. The former President's involvement in this and other debates further emphasizes the political intensity of these issues, revealing how various political figures are grappling with this complex legal and social issue





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