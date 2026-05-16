Trump's comments on Americans' financial situations and Iran nuclear deal

President Trump doubled down on comments he made earlier this week about the extent to which Americans' financial situations motivate him to make a deal to end the war in Iran. He said the only thing that matters when he talks about Iran is that they can't have a nuclear weapon. He also said he doesn't think about Americans' financial situation, and he doesn't think about anybody.

Corporate consolidation is forcing newsrooms to shut down, and the very concept of a free press is facing daily attacks. The traditional media model is broken, which is why HuffPost relies on readers like you to survive.

Join HuffPost.doubled down on comments he made earlier this week about the extent to which Americans’ financial situations motivate him to make a deal to end the war in Iran. Not even a little bit, Trump said when asked by a reporter as he departed for his state visit to China earlier this week. The only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran, they can’t have a nuclear weapon.

I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation, I don’t think about anybody. You can imagine how many people stopped the soundbite at ‘I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation’ so what’s your response to that? It’s very simple, when people hear me say it, everybody agrees. Short-term pain, it’s gonna be short-term pain.

Well, I don’t think the president said that, I think that’s a misrepresentation of what the president said. I don’t know the context in which he made that comment, but I can tell you the president thinks about Americans’ financial situations. I talk to him, on average, twice a day, sometimes three or four times a day, and we talk about it constantly.

Pod Save America host Tommy Vietor called it ‘one of the dumbest, most politically damaging things he has ever said’ on Friday, joining a chorus of other critics on social media. And there goes Lucy swiping the football out from under all those ‘It was taken out of context’ folks. Never fails. By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to ou





HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trump Iran Nuclear Deal Americans' Financial Situations Free Press Traditional Media Model

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chinese President Xi Jinping Warns U.S. President Trump on Taiwan ClashChinese President Xi Jinping warns U.S. President Donald Trump that the two countries could clash over Taiwan if the issue is not handled properly, during a highly anticipated summit in Beijing.

Read more »

Chinese President Xi Jinping Warns U.S. President Donald Trump on Taiwan ClashThe exchange between the two leaders at a summit in Beijing highlighted the deep differences between the two countries on issues such as the war in Iran, trade disputes, and Washington's relations with Taiwan. The warning from Xi Jinping suggests that the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to China may not lead to significant political or economic breakthroughs.

Read more »

U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino discuss FIFA task force meetingPresident Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino had a meeting in the White House, discussing the FIFA task force.

Read more »

Trump calls journalist's questioning of Iran war 'treasonous', threatens to destroy Iran's infrastructurePresident Trump launched a two-minute rant on board Air Force One, calling a reporter's questioning of his ongoing war with Iran 'treasonous' and threatening to destroy Iran's infrastructure within two days.

Read more »