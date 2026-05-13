Corporate consolidation, social media backlash, and Trump's midterm-related comments highlight the current state of the news industry.

Corporate consolidation is forcing newsrooms to shut down, and the free press concept is daily attacked. The traditional media model is broken, and as HuffPost relies on readers like you to survive, readership grows.

Join HuffPost. Trump comments on American financial situation received backlash via social media. Trump struggles at poll numbers, with inflation hitting record high, gas prices skyrocketing, and midterm elections nearing. Despite this, he thanks the reporter for a potentially midterm-winning topic as election nears.

Trump chaos continues to affect costs, diminishing quality of life for citizens, yet he still doesn't care. By providing email, you agree to marketing messages and our terms





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Trump Media Model Newsroom Closures Free Press Corporate Consolidation Social Media Backlash Social Media Commentary Midterm Elections Passes World War 2 Order Democracy At Stake

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