Trump’s Ballroom Funding Claims Under Scrutiny as Scott Jennings’ On-Air Outburst Goes Viral

A supercut of Donald Trump’s assertions about the funding of the White House ballroom raises questions, while Scott Jennings’ heated on-air moment draws ridicule. Members are encouraged to support independent journalism.

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The Arena anchor Kasie Hunt recently aired a supercut of former President Donald Trump repeatedly insisting that the ballroom—constructed after he controversially demolished the White House’s East Wing—would cost taxpayers nothing. The request sounds a little different from what the president had long said about this prized ballroom project of his, that it would not be funded with taxpayer dollars, Hunt remarked before introducing the clip. In the footage, Trump is heard saying, I’m paying for it.

I’m paying for it. The country is not. Myself and donors are giving them free of charge for nothing. Rich people and people are putting up the money.

Zero taxpayer dollars. Meanwhile, another headline-making moment occurred when political commentator Scott Jennings had an on-air meltdown, telling a colleague, Get your f**king hand out of my face. The incident quickly sparked widespread mockery on social media. By subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also agree to our terms and conditions





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