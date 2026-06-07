Trump Revives Push for Anti-Weaponization Fund, Suggests Payments for Jan. 6 Rioters

President Trump reaffirms support for a $1.8 billion fund to compensate victims of political persecution, hinting at payments for January 6 rioters, in a tense interview that ends with him walking out.

President Donald Trump has reignited a contentious debate over his proposed anti-weaponization fund , signaling his willingness to support taxpayer-funded payments for individuals convicted of assaulting police officers during the January 6 Capitol attacks.

In a testy interview with NBC News that culminated in his abrupt departure, Trump expressed strong interest in reviving the $1.8 billion initiative, which he claims is designed to compensate victims of politically motivated investigations. The fund, originally created as part of a settlement in Trump's lawsuit against the IRS over leaks of his tax returns, has drawn sharp criticism from Democrats and some Republicans who label it a slush fund for political allies.

Trump's remarks on Meet the Press, taped Friday and aired Sunday, represent his clearest endorsement yet of the program, even after rare backlash from congressional Republicans prompted Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to declare the idea dead. During the interview, Trump was pressed on whether rioters who attacked police at the Capitol should receive payments from the fund.

He initially hesitated, saying he would need to see the specifics but later asserted without evidence that many protesters were ushered into the building and pleaded guilty out of fear. He claimed that the people were destroyed by dirty cops and by weaponization, adding that many should be compensated. These statements threaten to reignite tensions with Senate Republicans, who are already unhappy with Trump's selection of housing director Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence.

The Justice Department has defended the fund as a means to redress victims of unlawful government targeting, but critics on Capitol Hill have derided it as a misuse of taxpayer money. Trump's frustration boiled over during the exchange, which took place in a Wisconsin barn battered by thunderstorms. He grew visibly agitated when challenged about his baseless claims that the 2020 election was rigged and that slow vote counts in the California primary indicated Democratic cheating.

Calling the interviewer stupid and accusing the network of being one-sided and crooked, Trump walked out, saying, Let's call it quits because I've had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time. The incident highlights the ongoing political turmoil surrounding Trump's post-presidency activities and his continued influence over the Republican Party, as well as the deep divisions over the January 6 attack and its aftermath.

While the anti-weaponization fund remains stalled in Congress, Trump's comments suggest he may continue to push for it, potentially creating further conflict within his own party





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