Trump Revives Baseless Election Fraud Claims After Democratic Midterm Sweep

President Donald Trump reversed his initial acceptance of last week's midterm results, reviving baseless election fraud claims after Democrats swept both chambers of Congress.

President Donald Trump on Monday revived baseless allegations of election fraud, reversing his initial acceptance of last week's midterm results after Democrats swept both chambers of Congress in a crushing defeat for his Republican Party.

Trump Reverses Acceptance Of Midterm Results

The extraordinary reversal came six days after Americans delivered a sweeping rejection of Trump's party, handing Democrats their biggest House majority in nearly two decades and control of the Senate. Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, questioning the honesty of the election without providing any evidence. He cited erroneous pre-election polls and large volumes of early voting as indicators of manipulation.

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Trump argued that the sheer volume of early ballots cast in certain areas made victory impossible for his party regardless of late-turnout votes. He also asserted that voting machines played a disproportionately important role in determining the outcome. These assertions mark a significant departure from the standard accepted by political observers and election officials, who reported largely smooth and secure voting procedures across the nation.

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Pre-election polls had generally pointed toward Democratic gains, although they underestimated the scale of the party's victories. The President's current stance stands in stark contrast to his behavior immediately following the election results. On election night, Trump told The New York Times that he was absolutely willing to accept the results and expressed a desire to work with the Democratic majority. He further praised the opposing party's campaign strategy during an appearance on Fox News, acknowledging their effectiveness.

Despite this initial grace, Trump later demanded that votes for minor candidates in Alaska be transferred to Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan. This request ignored Alaska's ranked-choice voting laws and signaled a shift toward contesting specific outcomes in closely watched races. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer responded vigorously to the President's comments, describing the return to election denialism as an inevitable and pathetic development.

Schumer Responds To Baseless Voting Claims

Schumer emphasized that the upcoming two-year term will feature the largest Democratic congressional majorities in decades due to Trump's perceived failures during his presidency. Other Democratic officials echoed these sentiments, highlighting the lack of any credible proof for the President's accusations. The President has not identified specific voting machines or provided evidence of improperly counted ballots, leaving his claims unsubstantiated by any factual record. Monday's accusations went further, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the elections nationwide.

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Democrats echoed Trump's repeated and unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him by Democrat Joe Biden. His refusal to accept that defeat sparked dozens of unsuccessful legal challenges and culminated in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters. The Democratic sweep grants the party extensive powers to investigate the Trump administration and obstruct legislative initiatives when the new Congress convenes in January.

Democrats Gain Power To Block Policy Agenda

This major shift in political power means the President will face significant opposition to his policy agenda from the very beginning of the next session. While the Democrats hold the advantage in legislative oversight, Trump retains his presidential veto power and considerable executive authority. The President had previously attributed the Republican losses to his absence from the ballot and an unpopular war with Iran, factors that contributed to soaring fuel prices and voter dissatisfaction.

He also acknowledged that the deeply unpopular war with Iran, which sent fuel prices soaring, had contributed to the losses. Trump further offered his assessment of what fuelled the midterm defeat for Republicans, including a heavy-handed immigration policy.