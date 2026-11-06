Trump names Stephen Miller chief of staff after Susie Wiles resigns following GOP midterm losses

President Donald Trump announced Friday that Stephen Miller will replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff, days after Republicans lost control of Congress. Wiles resigned Thursday night and said she will continue working for Trump's political organization.

President Donald Trump said Friday that Stephen Miller is replacing Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff, just days after Republicans lost control of Congress in the midterm elections.

Wiles gave Trump her resignation on Thursday night, a person familiar with the events said, speaking on condition of anonymity to describe the private conversation. The announcement came on Trump's social media site, where he praised Wiles and said she would continue working for his political organization. Wiles also released her own social media statement Friday. Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honor of a lifetime, Wiles said shortly after Trump's announcement.

Also read Trump names Stephen Miller as chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles

She said she was proud to have been part of what they accomplished together, from securing the border and cutting taxes to strengthening the economy and putting America First. She added that her commitment to the President and the mission will not change. Miller, long a key member of Trump's inner circle, is a key architect of the administration's hard-line immigration policies.

Miller Profile Key Trump Adviser

He is one of Trump's closest and longest-serving advisers, jumping on board during Trump's longshot 2016 presidential campaign as a speechwriter. He currently serves as White House deputy chief of staff. Miller is a former aide to hard-liner former Sen. Jeff Sessions, Republican of Alabama, who served as Trump's first attorney general.

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Wiles, 69, was the first woman to ever serve as White House chief of staff. She is also the longest-serving chief of staff in Trump's White House.

Trump cycled through four chiefs during his first four-year term: Reince Priebus, fired after six months; John Kelly, who served the longest at 17 months; Mick Mulvaney, who held the role for a little over a year in an acting capacity; and Mark Meadows, who served as gatekeeper for the 10 months before Trump left office. Wiles brought order to Trump's campaigns.

The veteran Florida operative joined Trump's team during his 2016 presidential bid to run the campaign in his adopted home state. She performed the same role again in 2020 before overseeing the entire 50-state effort in 2024. She is the second woman to lead Trump's presidential campaign to victory, although she never embraced the formal title of campaign manager. Wiles has been credited with steering the most disciplined of Trump's three presidential bids.

Wiles Reputation Campaign Discipline

Trump himself has said he was often told that Wiles led his best-run campaign. Often called the ice maiden by the president, she was seen as the no-brainer choice to serve as White House chief of staff at the start of his second term.

She built a reputation for bringing discipline to the president's chaotic style and shunned the spotlight, so much so that at Trump's 2024 election night victory party, she repeatedly shook her head and avoided the microphone as Trump tried to coax her to speak to the crowd. In December 2025, nearing the end of Trump's first year back as president, Wiles became the headline when Vanity Fair magazine published a series of interviews with her and other top Trump administration officials conducted by author Chris Whipple, an expert on White House chiefs of staff.

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The Wiles interviews stood out for their candor, which is unusual for a sitting White House chief of staff. She said Trump has an alcoholic's personality, although the president does not drink. She said then-Attorney General Pam Bondi had whiffed in her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. She also remarked that Vice President JD Vance has been a conspiracy theorist for about a decade.

Trump and other administration aides rushed to defend Wiles, who in turn disparaged Vanity Fair for publishing what she called a disingenuously framed hit piece, although she did not deny making the comments attributed to her. In the interviews, conducted over several months, Wiles also revealed a bit of her management style, saying she was not an enabler. She said she tries to be thoughtful about what she even engages in.

Wiles Cancer Battle Recovery

She said time will tell whether she has been effective. In March 2026, Wiles revealed she had been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer and juggled surgery and treatments alongside her demanding job. Six months later, she said she was cancer-free, indicating she no longer showed evidence of cancer after her pathology results came back clear. On social media, she thanked her family, friends, doctors and everyone who prayed for her, checked in, and supported her along the way.

She gave special thanks to Trump for his unwavering support. She's tough, Trump said of his chief of staff in an October 2026 event at the White House. She's a tremendous fighter. In a rare October 2026 interview, Wiles told Fox News Digital that she had not been planning on getting the mammogram that ultimately detected her cancer, because she was not due for one for several more months.

Her doctor suggested she do the exam anyway, because a mammogram machine was available that day and her schedule was too busy and unpredictable. Had he not encouraged me to do it that day, I would have gone back to work and probably not thought about it again until July, Wiles told the outlet. We would be having a very different conversation in that case. Four months may not sound like a long time, but with cancer, early detection matters.

She said she will always be grateful to her doctor for knowing her well enough to insist. The departure came months after Wiles indicated she no longer showed evidence of breast cancer after she underwent months of treatment for the disease.