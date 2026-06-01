Trump Reconsiders $1.8 Billion Anti-Weaponization Fund Amid Legal and Republican Backlash

President Donald Trump is reevaluating a $1.776 billion fund intended to compensate his allies following a federal court pause and growing opposition from Republican lawmakers concerned about oversight and potential payouts to January 6 participants.

President Donald Trump is reassessing the future of a controversial $1.776 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund , a development that follows significant legal and political challenges. The Justice Department has announced a temporary pause on implementing the fund to comply with a federal court order, while the White House faces mounting pressure from within its own party.

The fund was initially proposed as part of a settlement in Trump's lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over the leak of his tax returns, with administration officials framing it as a corrective measure for alleged weaponization of law enforcement during the Biden era. However, the announcement has sparked intense debate, particularly among Republican lawmakers who have expressed deep concerns about oversight and the possibility of payouts to individuals involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

A key meeting with House Speaker Mike Johnson underscored the political sensitivities, and Senate Republicans have linked the fund's fate to critical spending legislation, signaling that they lack the votes to pass the Homeland Security bill unless the White House agrees to constraints or termination of the program. Senate Majority Leader John Thune suggested the administration should shut down the fund unilaterally to resolve the impasse. Legal setbacks have compounded the administration's troubles.

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Virginia issued a temporary injunction halting the fund's formation, scheduling a June 12 hearing to consider extending the block amid ongoing litigation. The Justice Department, while stating it disagrees strongly with the ruling, confirmed it would comply. Separately, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams in Florida, overseeing the original IRS lawsuit, ordered Trump's legal team to address serious allegations from critics that the settlement was an illegal collusive agreement designed to circumvent judicial scrutiny.

She demanded a written response by June 12 to determine if the case should be reopened due to potential fraud on the court. These dual judicial actions have cast a shadow over the fund's viability, forcing a recalculation within the White House as it balances its policy objectives with the need to maintain congressional support and avoid further legal defeats.

The controversy has exposed fissures among Republicans, with some championing the fund as redress for perceived government overreach, while others warn it sets a dangerous precedent and lacks necessary accountability mechanisms. As the administration reviews its options, the coming weeks will likely determine whether the Anti-Weaponization Fund survives in any form or becomes a casualty of its own contentious birth





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