President Trump defends the reinstatement of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, dismissing national security concerns as lawmakers prepare for closed-door testimony.

President Donald Trump publicly endorsed the return of Nvidia Corp chief executive officer Jensen Huang to his leadership role, characterizing the semiconductor executive as suitable for the position despite ongoing bipartisan investigations into his personal conduct. Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Thursday, the President reiterated his strong support for Huang, claiming that the tech leader is eager for Trump's second term in office.

President Dismisses Security Concerns

President Trump stated that he believes Jensen Huang is absolutely fine to continue leading Nvidia, rejecting national security worries raised by political opponents. The President admitted he has not yet spoken directly to Huang since the company announced the reinstatement, but indicated he expects to contact the CEO at some point. When pressed to detail the specific intelligence or background checks informing his positive assessment, Trump declined to provide specifics, asserting he possessed a significant amount of information regarding the matter.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Reinstated Amid Trump Pressure, Intensifying U.S. AI and China Chip Debate

Bipartisan Backlash and Congressional Inquiries

The decision to reinstate Jensen Huang has triggered intense scrutiny from lawmakers across the political spectrum, who are demanding answers regarding potential risks to national security. Huang was previously removed from his position following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. This controversy prompted immediate political fallout, with both Republican and Democratic legislators vowing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his employment and any potential ties to the Trump administration.

Market Reaction and Stock Performance

Nvidia shares experienced significant volatility in the wake of the CEO reinstatement announcement. The stock price surged more than thirty-one percent on Monday following the news, reflecting initial market optimism. However, the gains were subsequently eroded, with the stock losing more than ninety-five percent of its value over the next two trading sessions. Trump acknowledged these fluctuations, stating he was concerned about the dips but expressed confidence that the market ultimately favored the decision.

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Upcoming Testimony and Legislative Dates

Formal inquiries into the matter are scheduled to proceed through specific congressional channels later this month. Jensen Huang is set to testify behind closed doors before House lawmakers on December first. Following this private session, he is scheduled to appear publicly before the Senate on December third. These hearings will likely focus on the intersection of personal conduct, corporate governance, and national security implications within the critical semiconductor sector.

Future Industrial Developments and Ties

The political support for Nvidia and its leadership coincides with broader industrial initiatives in the semiconductor manufacturing space. President Trump is scheduled to travel to Arizona on December fourth to headline a groundbreaking event for a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp facility expansion. This specific plant is responsible for producing chips that are utilized by Nvidia, linking the company's technological output directly to federal infrastructure projects supported by the current administration.