President Donald Trump issued an executive order requiring federal contractors and subcontractors to coordinate with the White House before responding to congressional inquiries and to withhold communications the administration deems privileged. The order is the latest move by the Republican administration to resist expected Democratic oversight when the party takes control of Congress in January.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order late Friday directing federal contractors and subcontractors to consult with his administration about inquiries they receive from Congress and to withhold any communications that the White House considers privileged.

New Order Covers Federal Contractors

The order applies to all contractors and subcontractors, a universe of tens of thousands of businesses. The companies must also coordinate with the White House and U.S. agencies on appropriate responses to any such requests, according to the order. If they fail to comply, the White House warns their contracts could be terminated and their future work with the federal government suspended.

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The directive covers a sprawling web of companies that do business with the federal government, from major defense manufacturers to small service providers, significantly expanding the administration's reach into the private sector's interactions with lawmakers. The order is the Republican administration's latest effort to resist what are expected to be wide-ranging and aggressive oversight efforts from Democrats when they take over Congress in January.

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Democrats have made government contracts one of their top investigative targets, noting that federal money has been flowing to companies linked with Trump's family, particularly at the Pentagon. White House officials have already begun taking steps to exert more control over how agencies and officials respond to congressional requests, anticipating there will be a flood of investigations initiated by Democrats.

The move signals a broader strategy to centralize control over information flowing to Capitol Hill as the balance of power shifts. Trump's counsel, Will Scharf, told federal agencies on Monday that they must seek approval from his office and the White House's Office of Legislative Affairs before agreeing to appear before Congress. Scharf also suggested in a recent letter to Rep.

Robert Garcia of California, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, that some congressional investigations may amount to blatant criminality. Garcia sent letters this week directing members of Trump's family and top administration officials to preserve documents. Scharf sought to dismiss the requests, noting in a letter to Democratic lawmakers that they are not yet in the majority and cannot compel compliance.

Tensions Rise With Democratic Lawmakers

The exchange highlights the escalating tension between the White House and Democratic lawmakers even before the new Congress is sworn in. In a fact sheet, the White House framed the new requirements as protecting executive privileges from congressional overreach, arguing that some congressional leaders have tried to intrude on executive branch privileges by harassing private companies that contract with the federal government.

The administration contends that such inquiries can disrupt federal operations and expose sensitive deliberations, justifying the new coordination requirements. The order does not specify how the White House would determine which communications are privileged or how contractors should handle requests that fall outside that designation, leaving many operational questions unanswered for the businesses affected.

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Presidents of both parties have long used executive privilege to resist congressional inquiries, but the claims can set up messy, protracted legal fights as parties dispute whether it applies. Executive privilege allows the president to keep information from the courts, Congress and the public to protect the confidentiality of White House deliberations, but the protection is far from absolute.

Legal Challenges Expected for Executive Order

Courts have repeatedly weighed in on the scope of the privilege, often requiring the administration to demonstrate a specific need for confidentiality rather than asserting a blanket shield. The new order is likely to face immediate legal challenges from Democrats and outside groups who argue it unlawfully interferes with Congress's oversight authority.

Legal experts say the order raises novel questions about the extent to which the White House can direct private companies to withhold information from Congress, particularly when those companies are not themselves part of the executive branch. Contractors could find themselves caught between conflicting demands from the White House and congressional committees, potentially exposing them to legal and financial risk regardless of how they respond.

The threat of contract termination adds significant leverage, as many companies rely heavily on federal business and cannot afford to lose it. The latest executive order was issued late Friday and was reported by Ali Swenson of The Associated Press. The story was published on November 21, 2026, at 2:47 p.m. EST, with a photo by Mark Schiefelbein showing the sun rising over the White House in Washington.

The order takes effect immediately, though the White House has not detailed how it will enforce the coordination requirement or what specific penalties contractors might face beyond the termination warning.