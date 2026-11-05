WSP CEO says Trump reviews create delays but US market remains attractive

WSP Global CEO Alexandre L'Heureux says Trump administration reviews of Biden-era projects are causing delays and slower cash flow, but the US remains the largest and most profitable market for engineering firms. The company reported double-digit organic growth in Canada and overseas and completed or announced three acquisitions adding nearly 800 staff.

The chief executive of WSP Global Inc. says the Trump administration is creating delays on major projects in the United States, even as the country remains an attractive market for the engineering firm.

Alexandre L'Heureux said reviews of Biden-era infrastructure and clean energy projects prompted by President Donald Trump have bogged down progress on some contracts and slowed cash flow. However, he said few projects funded by a pair of landmark legislative packages under Trump's predecessor were cancelled or significantly delayed. The CEO said the United States remains the largest market in the world for pure-play engineering firms like WSP, and that it also yields big profit margins.

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WSP Reports Double Digit Growth In Canada And Overseas Regions

WSP, based in Montreal, reported on Wednesday evening that Canada and some overseas regions enjoyed double-digit organic growth in net revenues for the third quarter. Meanwhile, its US segment saw a slower pace of project conversion, which is when awarded projects turn into active work and income. The company also continued its long-running acquisition spree, completing or announcing three company purchases since late September.

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Those deals added nearly 800 staff members to a company that now counts 85,500 employees, compared with 9,700 five years ago. The update came as WSP Global Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TSX:WSP. The company has grown rapidly through acquisitions, expanding its workforce more than eightfold over the past five years. L'Heureux's comments highlight the mixed impact of US policy changes on engineering firms that depend on government-funded infrastructure and energy work.

While reviews have slowed some projects, the CEO said the US market remains critical for WSP and other pure-play engineering companies. The third-quarter results showed strong organic growth in Canada and some overseas regions, but slower conversion of awarded projects into active work in the US. WSP's latest acquisitions, announced or completed since late September, add nearly 800 employees to its global workforce. The company now employs 85,500 people, up from 9,700 five years ago, reflecting its aggressive expansion strategy.

US Remains Largest Market Despite Policy Review Delays

Shares of WSP trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WSP. L'Heureux said the US remains the largest market for pure-play engineering firms and offers big profit margins, despite the delays caused by Trump administration reviews. The CEO said few projects funded by the two landmark legislative packages under Trump's predecessor were cancelled or significantly delayed. WSP reported double-digit organic growth in net revenues for Canada and some overseas regions in the third quarter.

The US segment saw a slower pace of project conversion, when awarded projects turn into active work and income. The company completed or announced three acquisitions since late September, adding nearly 800 staff members. WSP now counts 85,500 employees, compared with 9,700 five years ago. Companies in this story: (TSX:WSP)