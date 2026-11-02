Lutnick driving force behind revived Canada-U.S. trade talks after August breakdown

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, whose last-minute demands derailed trade talks in August, is now pushing Canada and the U.S. back to the table, sources say, as Trump and Carney discuss the concept of a deal.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has become the behind-the-scenes driving force pushing Canada and the United States to re-engage on a trade deal, multiple sources tell CTV News.

Lutnick Drives U.S. Canada Trade Re-engagement

Sources in both countries say Lutnick initiated the re-engagement just over 10 days ago after months of stasis. Lutnick has centred the talks around the Section 232 tariffs that apply to steel, aluminum, lumber and autos because that is his purview. Trump imposed these tariffs using a section that allows him to justify them in the name of national security.

Also read Canada and US set to resume formal trade talks after leaders' call

The duties in place are up to 50 per cent on steel, aluminum and copper, 25 per cent on vehicles, an additional 10 per cent on softwood lumber, and 25 per cent on certain furniture and cabinetry. Lutnick was a disruptive force in the last days of negotiations back in August.

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Sources close to the Canadian negotiating team say he was responsible for introducing last-minute demands on culture, trade deals and autos that ultimately led to the talks breaking down in dramatic fashion at the 11th hour. Canadian government sources say their relationship with U.S. Trade Rep. Jamieson Greer during summer negotiations was much more respectful and productive.

Should more formalized negotiations pick back up later this week, as two sources say is a possibility, those talks could bring Greer back into the fold and involve elements outside of the Section 232 tariffs. Sources say that will likely include Keystone XL, diesel and energy exports more largely. Lutnick’s outreach to Canada coincides, by design, with increased pressure on Trump ahead of the U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday.

Tariffs Impact Key U.S. Senate Races

Tariffs and the cost of living have become an issue in certain key U.S. Senate races, including Michigan. In Michigan, Republican candidate Mike Rogers has publicly denounced the tariffs during the campaign, despite initially being supportive. Rogers said in an interview that aired Sunday night on CBS’ 60 Minutes that he does not like the tariffs on Canadian exports. He told the program he has raised the issue personally with Lutnick.

Rogers also said he would be willing to support congressional efforts to override the president on tariffs if that situation presented itself. Prime Minister Mark Carney characterized the talks over the last 10 days as constructive discussions and said he had a good conversation with Trump on the future of Canada-U.S. trade.

This builds on our recent constructive discussions on the outlines of a mutually beneficial trade deal that would create jobs for our workers, boost affordability for families, and fully respect Canada’s languages, culture, and sovereignty, Carney wrote. Our teams will now be working in the coming weeks to deliver that outcome. Trump told reporters Sunday afternoon that they had a concept of a very good deal with Canada.

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We have been losing money for many years with Canada ... many, many years, 70 to 75 years. So, we are now very close to having a deal, he said. I spoke with the prime minister the other day. I spoke to him again yesterday, and we have the concept of a deal that is going to be great for our farmers, great for our country, and it will be fine for Canada too.

Leaders Discuss Trade Deal Outlines

Two sources briefed on the conversations between the two leaders say the first one was 45 minutes and centred primarily on trade. The latest one was also lengthy. Sources on the Canadian side of negotiations are still skeptical of the president’s willingness to compromise to get a deal, though they tell CTV News the prime minister does believe Trump is serious about wanting a deal with Canada.

As for what that deal might look like, sources tell CTV News discussions back in August are indicative of what Canadians should expect. Before those talks broke down, the Canadian negotiating team had landed on reduced tariffs for Canadian steel below a certain quota, a reduction in tariffs on aluminum, and provinces putting booze back on the shelves. One major sticking point was autos, which is part of why talks broke down.

The U.S. offer was a reduction in tariffs to 15 per cent but only for cars and light trucks. Canada wanted that reduction extended to larger trucks manufactured in Canada. Sources say there has been some movement in discussions over the last 10 days on this, but they anticipate it will remain a difficult part of negotiations. Political analyst Tom Mulcair has discussed new developments coming from the prime minister regarding cross-border trade and the upcoming federal budget.

Canada continues trade discussions with the U.S., but Trump’s concept of a deal has created some confusion. With files from CTV News’ Graham Richardson and Marieke Walsh.