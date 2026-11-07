Trump Offers Press Secretary Job to UFC Chief Dana White

President Donald Trump said Saturday he offered the White House press secretary job to UFC president and CEO Dana White, who did not explicitly accept but posted a photo from the briefing room. The White House has been without a press secretary since October 16.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he was offering a press secretary role to martial arts media magnate Dana White. Trump made the announcement in a post on his Truth Social account, calling the Ultimate Fighting Championship boss a violent fighter and warrior.

Dana White Offered White House Press Secretary Role

I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States, Trump wrote. Dana, please take the job! he said in the same post. While White did not explicitly accept the job, the UFC boss posted a photo that showed him behind the lectern in the White House press briefing room. The image was possibly AI-generated.

Also read Dana White Targets Early 2027 UFC Return for Ilia Topuria After Loss

White captioned it with the words: On to the next chapter. The White House has been without a press secretary since October 16, when Katie Zacharia left the position after less than a week on the job. White, 57, is president and CEO of the UFC, the largest and most successful organization in the world of mixed martial arts. UFCs violent cage fights are broadcast across the globe, helping make White one of the most recognizable executives in combat sports.

Trump also listed six UFC fighters that he hoped White would bring to the White House as advisers, even though some are not from our Country. Two of the fighters mentioned are Russian and one is Brazilian, according to the presidents post. The White House amplified the announcement by publishing a screenshot of the presidents post on one of its official accounts.

Trump and White are old friends, and Trump has often tried to associate his MAGA brand of politics with the hugely popular UFC. On his 80th birthday in June, UFC held a bloody cage match on the White House South Lawn, tying the sport directly to the presidents residence. He has also attended bouts in Miami, New York and New Jersey since winning his second White House term.

When Trump won reelection in 2024, White appeared alongside the Republican for his victory speech. Since Trumps reelection, White has joined the board of directors of Meta, which many saw as a sign of the tech companys conservative shift. The offer to White comes as the White House has operated without a permanent press secretary for weeks following Zacharias brief tenure. The presidents post quickly drew attention because it mixed a formal government role with the world of professional fighting.

Trump has long embraced UFC events as a backdrop for his political identity, and White has been a frequent presence at those events. The announcement did not include a timeline for a decision by White or any formal statement from the White House on the vetting process. It remains unclear whether White would accept the role if he decided to leave his position at the UFC.

White has not publicly commented beyond the photo and caption he posted after Trumps announcement. The White House account that shared the screenshot did not add any further explanation of the offer. Trump has previously floated unconventional choices for administration roles, but the press secretary position has traditionally gone to a communications professional. The vacancy has left the briefing room without a permanent top spokesperson since mid-October.

White, as UFC president and CEO, oversees an organization that stages events worldwide and has a large global following. Trump listed the six fighters as potential White House advisers without naming all of them in the initial post. He noted that some of the fighters are not from the United States, including the Russian and Brazilian fighters he mentioned. The presidents announcement came on a Saturday and was quickly circulated by allies and critics alike.

White appeared with Trump during the 2024 victory speech, underscoring their longstanding friendship. Since then, White joined Metas board, a move widely interpreted as part of a broader conservative shift at the company. The White House had no immediate additional comment beyond sharing the presidents post. It is not clear whether White would need to step down from his UFC role or from Metas board if he accepted the press secretary job.

Advertisement

The press secretary role involves daily briefings with reporters and serving as the public face of the administrations communications strategy. The White House has not announced any interim replacement for Zacharia since her departure on October 16. Trumps post described White as a violent Fighter and Warrior, language that matches the presidents past praise of UFC personalities. The offer is the latest example of Trump blending his political movement with the UFC, a sport he has frequently attended.

The June cage match on the White House South Lawn marked the presidents 80th birthday and drew widespread coverage. Trump has attended fights in Miami, New York and New Jersey since returning to office for a second term. White has not said whether he would bring any UFC fighters to the White House if he took the job. The presidents post did not specify what the advisers role would entail or whether the fighters had been contacted.

The announcement follows a period in which the White House press office has faced questions about its leadership. Zacharia left after less than a week, leaving the briefing room without a permanent press secretary. Trump and White have known each other for years, and White was a visible supporter during the 2024 campaign. White also spoke at events tied to Trumps political rallies and appeared at victory celebrations.

Metas decision to add White to its board was seen by many analysts as a signal of the companys changing political posture. The UFC is the largest and most successful mixed martial arts organization in the world, with events broadcast globally. White, 57, has led the UFC as president and CEO and is widely credited with its growth into a mainstream sport.

The White House shared the presidents post on an official account, helping amplify the announcement to a wider audience. No formal offer letter or personnel paperwork has been described publicly by the White House. It is also unclear whether White would face any confirmation process, since the press secretary is an appointed staff role. The presidents post ended with a direct appeal to White to take the job.

White responded with the photo and the caption On to the next chapter, which stopped short of accepting or declining. Trump has often used social media to make personnel announcements and to test reaction to possible appointments. This announcement came on a Saturday and was published by the White House on one of its official accounts. The press secretary position has been vacant since October 16, when Zacharia departed after less than a week.

Trump Suggests UFC Fighters Join White House Advisory Team

Trump listed six UFC fighters he hoped White would bring to the White House as advisers. Two of those fighters are Russian and one is Brazilian, according to the presidents post. Trump said he wanted them as advisers even though some are not from our Country. The announcement did not name all six fighters in the initial post.

White has not publicly addressed the advisers suggestion or whether he would support it. The White House did not provide additional details about the potential advisers or their roles. The offer to White is the latest link between Trump and the UFC, a relationship that has grown over years. Trump attended UFC bouts in Miami, New York and New Jersey after winning a second term.

On his 80th birthday in June, the UFC held a bloody cage match on the White House South Lawn. When Trump won reelection in 2024, White appeared alongside him for the victory speech. Since the reelection, White joined Metas board of directors, a move seen as a sign of the tech companys conservative shift. White, 57, remains president and CEO of the UFC, the largest and most successful organization in mixed martial arts.

UFCs violent cage fights are broadcast across the globe and have a large international audience. The White House has been without a press secretary since October 16, when Katie Zacharia left after less than a week. Trumps post called White a violent Fighter and Warrior and urged him to take the job. White did not explicitly accept, but posted a possibly AI-generated photo from the briefing room lectern.

He captioned the photo: On to the next chapter. The White House amplified the announcement by sharing a screenshot of the presidents post on an official account. The presidents announcement did not include a timeline or any details about next steps. It remains unclear whether White will accept the role or remain at the UFC and on Metas board.

The press secretary job traditionally involves daily briefings and public representation of the administration. The vacancy has left the White House without a permanent top spokesperson since mid-October. Trump and White are old friends, and Trump has often linked his MAGA brand to the popular UFC. Trump has attended bouts in Miami, New York and New Jersey since winning his second term.

The June cage match on the White House South Lawn marked Trumps 80th birthday and drew wide attention. White appeared alongside Trump during the 2024 victory speech after the Republican won reelection. Since then, White joined Metas board, which many saw as a sign of the companys conservative shift. The White House has not said whether it will name an interim press secretary while the offer is pending.

Trump listed six UFC fighters he hoped White would bring to the White House as advisers. Two of the fighters are Russian and one is Brazilian, the president said. He added that he wanted them as advisers even though some are not from our Country. The announcement was published Saturday and quickly amplified by the White House on an official account.

The press secretary role has been vacant since October 16, when Zacharia left after less than a week. White, 57, is president and CEO of the UFC, the largest and most successful mixed martial arts organization. UFCs violent cage fights are broadcast across the globe. White did not explicitly accept the job, but posted a photo that showed him behind the White House briefing room lectern.

The image was possibly AI-generated, and he captioned it On to the next chapter. Trump wrote that he was pleased to announce the offer to the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior. He ended the post with a direct plea: Dana, please take the job! The White House shared a screenshot of the post on an official account, amplifying the announcement.

The presidents post also raised the idea of bringing six UFC fighters to the White House as advisers. Two of the fighters mentioned are Russian and one is Brazilian, according to the post. The announcement comes as the White House has operated without a permanent press secretary since mid-October. Trump and White are old friends, and Trump has often tried to associate his MAGA brand with the hugely popular UFC.

Advertisement

UFC Cage Match Held on White House South Lawn for Trump Birthday

On his 80th birthday in June, UFC held a bloody cage match on the White House South Lawn. Trump has also attended bouts in Miami, New York and New Jersey since winning his second White House term. When Trump won reelection in 2024, White appeared alongside the Republican for his victory speech. Since Trumps reelection, White has joined the board of directors of Meta, which many saw as a sign of the tech companys conservative shift.

It is not clear whether White would accept the role, remain at the UFC, or stay on Metas board. The White House has not announced any interim replacement for Zacharia since her October 16 departure. The press secretary position involves daily briefings and serving as the public face of the administrations communications. Trumps post described White as a violent Fighter and Warrior, language matching his past praise of UFC figures.

The offer is the latest example of Trump blending his political movement with the UFC, a sport he frequently attends. The June cage match on the White House South Lawn marked the presidents 80th birthday and drew widespread coverage. Trump attended fights in Miami, New York and New Jersey after returning to office for a second term. White has not said whether he would bring any UFC fighters to the White House if he took the job.

The presidents post did not specify what the advisers role would entail or whether the fighters had been contacted. The announcement follows a period in which the White House press office has faced questions about its leadership. Zacharia left after less than a week, leaving the briefing room without a permanent press secretary. Trump and White have known each other for years, and White was a visible supporter during the 2024 campaign.

White also spoke at events tied to Trumps political rallies and appeared at victory celebrations. Metas decision to add White to its board was seen by many analysts as a signal of the companys changing political posture. The UFC is the largest and most successful mixed martial arts organization in the world, with events broadcast globally. White, 57, has led the UFC as president and CEO and is widely credited with its growth into a mainstream sport.

The White House shared the presidents post on an official account, helping amplify the announcement to a wider audience. No formal offer letter or personnel paperwork has been described publicly by the White House. It is also unclear whether White would face any confirmation process, since the press secretary is an appointed staff role. The presidents post ended with a direct appeal to White to take the job.

White responded with the photo and the caption On to the next chapter, which stopped short of accepting or declining. Trump has often used social media to make personnel announcements and to test reaction to possible appointments. This announcement came on a Saturday and was published by the White House on one of its official accounts. The press secretary position has been vacant since October 16, when Zacharia departed after less than a week.

Trump listed six UFC fighters he hoped White would bring to the White House as advisers. Two of those fighters are Russian and one is Brazilian, according to the presidents post. Trump said he wanted them as advisers even though some are not from our Country. The announcement did not name all six fighters in the initial post.

White has not publicly addressed the advisers suggestion or whether he would support it. The White House did not provide additional details about the potential advisers or their roles. The offer to White is the latest link between Trump and the UFC, a relationship that has grown over years. Trump attended UFC bouts in Miami, New York and New Jersey after winning a second term.

On his 80th birthday in June, the UFC held a bloody cage match on the White House South Lawn. When Trump won reelection in 2024, White appeared alongside him for the victory speech. Since the reelection, White joined Metas board of directors, a move seen as a sign of the tech companys conservative shift. White, 57, remains president and CEO of the UFC, the largest and most successful organization in mixed martial arts.

UFCs violent cage fights are broadcast across the globe and have a large international audience. The White House has been without a press secretary since October 16, when Katie Zacharia left after less than a week. Trumps post called White a violent Fighter and Warrior and urged him to take the job. White did not explicitly accept, but posted a possibly AI-generated photo from the briefing room lectern.

He captioned the photo: On to the next chapter. The White House amplified the announcement by sharing a screenshot of the presidents post on an official account. The presidents announcement did not include a timeline or any details about next steps. It remains unclear whether White will accept the role or remain at the UFC and on Metas board.

The press secretary job traditionally involves daily briefings and public representation of the administration. The vacancy has left the White House without a permanent top spokesperson since mid-October. Trump and White are old friends, and Trump has often linked his MAGA brand to the popular UFC. Trump has attended bouts in Miami, New York and New Jersey since winning his second term.

The June cage match on the White House South Lawn marked Trumps 80th birthday and drew wide attention. White appeared alongside Trump during the 2024 victory speech after the Republican won reelection. Since then, White joined Metas board, which many saw as a sign of the companys conservative shift. The White House has not said whether it will name an interim press secretary while the offer is pending.

Trump listed six UFC fighters he hoped White would bring to the White House as advisers. Two of the fighters are Russian and one is Brazilian, the president said. He added that he wanted them as advisers even though some are not from our Country. The announcement was published Saturday and quickly amplified by the White House on an official account.

The press secretary role has been vacant since October 16, when Zacharia left after less than a week. White, 57, is president and CEO of the UFC, the largest and most successful mixed martial arts organization. UFCs violent cage fights are broadcast across the globe. White did not explicitly accept the job, but posted a photo that showed him behind the White House briefing room lectern.

The image was possibly AI-generated, and he captioned it On to the next chapter. Trump wrote that he was pleased to announce the offer to the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior. He ended the post with a direct plea: Dana, please take the job! The White House shared a screenshot of the post on an official account, amplifying the announcement.

The presidents post also raised the idea of bringing six UFC fighters to the White House as advisers. Two of the fighters mentioned are Russian and one is Brazilian, according to the post. The announcement comes as the White House has operated without a permanent press secretary since mid-October.